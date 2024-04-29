Gov. Janet Mills faces a deadline Monday to act on two remaining gun safety bills passed by lawmakers this session: a three-day waiting period on firearm purchases and a ban on bump stocks and other devices that allow semi-automatic firearms to fire rounds more quickly.

Mills can either veto the bills, sign them into law or allow the bills to become law without her signature. If either is vetoed, lawmakers will have one more chance to pass the bill when they return to cast override votes on a handful of vetoes already issued by Mills, including her rejection of a minimum wage for agricultural workers, higher income taxes for wealthier Mainers and rules for labor agreements for clean energy projects. The Legislature has yet to set a schedule for taking of vetoes.

Last fall’s mass shooting in Lewiston, which killed 18 and injured 13, prompted renewed calls for gun safety legislation, with national gun control groups such as former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety focusing advocacy efforts on Maine. Hearings on each proposal drew hours of impassioned testimony and prompted heavy lobbying in the closing days of the session.

Last week, Mills signed her own gun and public safety bill into law, expanding a requirement for gun purchase background checks to include private, advertised sales, creating a new avenue for police to take a dangerous person into protective custody to begin the process of temporarily removing access to firearms and expanding mental health crisis services.

When Mills unveiled her gun and public safety bill after the Lewiston shooting, she framed it as a consensus bill — something that could win the support of gun owners and opponents.

Lawmakers and advocates wanted more action, however, and passed additional proposals to create a 72-hour waiting period for firearm purchases (L.D. 2238) and banning bump stocks and other rapid-fire devices for firearms (L.D. 2086). Both of those bills are awaiting action from the governor.

Proponents argued the measures would reduce gun violence, especially suicides by firearms, while protecting an individual’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. But opponents argued the measures went too far and would have done nothing to prevent the mass shooting in Lewiston, which prompted some Democratic lawmakers to reconsider their previous opposition to similar proposals last year.

Other gun safety efforts fell short in the Legislature.

A proposal to end legal immunity for firearm manufacturers was defeated by lawmakers, and a last-minute proposal to create a “red flag law” narrowly made it out of a legislative committee but was never brought up for a floor vote in the closing days of the legislative session.

Mills has tread carefully on gun legislation since taking office. She previously worked with gun owners to alter a red flag proposal in 2019, resulting in what has been described as Maine’s unique “yellow flag” law. Maine’s version only allows police and not family members to seek court interventions to remove someone’s weapons and it includes a requirement that police first take someone into custody and secure a mental health evaluation before temporarily restricting access to firearms.

