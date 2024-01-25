The nation’s largest gun safety advocacy group is gearing up to push a series of gun safety bills in Maine, which experienced the nation’s deadliest mass shooting last year when 18 people were killed and 13 injured in Lewiston by a gunman with an assault-style weapon.

During a virtual press conference Thursday, Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, highlighted Maine as one of three states where they’re hoping to pass major gun reform this year. The group was joined by other gun safety advocates, including Moms Demand Action and a key state senator from Maine.

Angela Farrell-Zabala, the executive director of Moms Demand Action, said advocates are building momentum across the country by electing gun safety advocates to state legislatures and highlighted recent gun safety legislation in West Virginia. She said they’re looking to use that momentum to pass laws in Maine, Colorado, and New Mexico.

“This year we have an enormous opportunity to leverage our momentum and pass popular, common sense, life-saving laws across the country,” Farrell Zabal said.

The legislative session in Maine kicked off early this month with a rally of hundreds of people calling for stricter gun laws.

Sen. Anne Carney, D-Cape Elizabeth, who co-chairs the Legislature’s gun safety caucus, attended the Everytown news conference and said she’s confident that lawmakers will pass gun law reforms here this year.

“In the next few months we will pass impactful gun safety legislation,” Carney said. “Reaching effective solutions requires building a broad and dynamic coalition and listening to everyone.”

Carney didn’t provide any specifics and was not available for questions following the event. But she said lawmakers are working on proposals that could prevent mass shootings and other proposals that could help address suicides and domestic violence homicides.

A representative from Everytown for Gun Safety said they’re pushing in Maine for restrictions on assault-style weapons, 72-hour waiting periods for gun purchases, universal background checks on gun buyers and temporary crisis intervention orders, known as red flag laws, which allow for weapons to be temporarily confiscated from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

Maine considered such a red flag law in 2019 but instead passed a compromise that adds due process layers, including the need for police to take a person into protective custody, get a medical examination to determine whether that person is a threat, and a court order — a process that has been described as cumbersome by police. Maine’s law is colloquially known as a yellow flag law.

Carney said lawmakers are considering many of the proposals being advocated by Moms Demand Action, which include mandating secure firearm storage, holding the firearm industry accountable for gun violence and investing in community violence protection programs.

Lawmakers voted against several gun safety bills last session, including expanded background checks, waiting periods and prohibiting devices intended to modify a weapon to shoot more like an automatic firearm, like bump stocks. But lawmakers are still considering a bill that would allow civil lawsuits to be filed by the attorney general or gun violence victims against the firearm industry, under certain circumstances.

In New Mexico, lawmakers are considering banning assault-style weapons through a state bill mirroring federal legislation that focuses on how a firearm functions, as opposed to its cosmetic features. That’s the approach taken in the GOSAFE Act, federal legislation co-sponsored by U.S. Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said lawmakers in her state are also considering requiring people who already own an assault-style weapon to receive a state certification. Failing to do so would result in criminal charges, she said.

“I feel really good about our chances,” Grisham said. “I really feel like this is an appropriate way to change the culture, which means making people safer.”

Carney said that every lawmaker is reflecting on gun safety bills they can support. She hopes that giving lawmakers time and information about proposals will help move forward proposals that have been historically defeated.

“Legislators are committed to making our communities and schools, highways and homes, bars and bowling alleys safer,” Carney said. “The voices of Mainers demand we act boldly to reduce gun violence in our state.

“We’re at a turning point that we cannot and will not let pass by.”

