Maine’s new professional soccer team finally has a name: the Hearts of Pine are coming to Portland.

The state’s new USL League One franchise’s name and logo were revealed at an event Saturday morning in Thompson’s point. The Hearts of Pine will begin play next March.

The logo, in the shape of a shield, features a pine tree in front of a beaming sun, with a heart in the center.

The USL League One is the third tier of professional soccer in the United States. Major League Soccer is at the top, followed by USL Championship.

Portland is one of three cities getting a USL team next year, along with Naples, Florida and Santa Barbera, California.

Portland was granted a USL League One franchise in September 2023. In November, the club agreed to a 10-year rent-free, non-exclusive lease agreement with Portland to use Fitzpatrick Stadium in exchange for at least $1 million in club-financed capital improvements.

The agreement runs for five years, with the club having two five-year renewal options. Rent would be charged if the club renews for years 11-15.

