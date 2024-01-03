AUGUSTA — Hundreds of people crowded into the State House Wednesday morning to speak out for and against stricter gun laws as the start of the Legislature’s second session got underway.

Advocates for gun safety reform organized a coalition of speakers in the Hall of Flags to send the message to lawmakers that Maine’s current gun laws are inadequate. People carried signs calling for change that read, “Ban assault weapons now,” “End gun violence” and “Act now.”

Others in the crowd said they were there to defend 2nd Amendment rights or encourage mental health reforms rather than reforms to firearms laws. They carried signs that said, “More laws won’t make bad people go away” and “Guns save lives.”

The coalition of speakers organized by gun safety advocates included Arthur Barnard, who lost his son Arthur Strout in the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston in which 18 people were killed and 13 injured. Strout told the crowd that he understands both sides of the issue.

“I understand people’s rights under the 2nd Amendment and the right to own and bear arms,” Barnard said. “Do I think people should own assault rifles? Not really. But here we are… It’s not all about taking guns. It really isn’t.”

Barnard said he believes Maine should have a red flag law to take away guns from people experiencing a mental health crisis, that it needs to be enforceable and that more needs to be done to close loopholes that allowed Robert Card, the shooter in Lewiston, to have access to the guns he used to kill and injure so many.

“How can we protect our children in schools if we have loopholes?” Strout said. “We can’t. It’s impossible.”

Gun control and gun safety proposals are expected to be a major focus of debate in the coming days and weeks. Lawmakers have proposed more than a half dozen bill titles related to gun safety, mass shootings and mental health in the wake of the Lewiston shootings.

Two proposals – from Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland – have been accepted for consideration, though details of the bills have yet to be published.

Talbot Ross also has a proposal for requiring background checks on certain firearms sales.

Other proposals include a bill from Rep. John Andrews, R-Paris, to create a system for notifying firearms dealers about statewide law enforcement alerts concerning dangerous people or people in crisis.

Rep. Jim White, R-Guilford, has a bill that would allow people who are harmed in a “gun-free zone” to sue the owner of the facility for not providing adequate protection.

And some proposals – such as a bill from Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, that seeks to simplify the process health care providers must go through to offer new services or build a new facility – are aimed at addressing mental health in the wake of the shootings.

This story will be updated.

