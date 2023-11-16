Maine lawmakers have submitted more than a half dozen new bills to restrict gun access, promote mental health care and support victims in the wake of the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured.

A list of after-deadline bills submitted for the upcoming legislative session includes seven bill titles that appear to be related to the shootings. Only bill titles have been submitted and they do not include text or details about how the proposals would change existing state laws.

They are:

• An Act to Notify Firearms Dealers of Statewide Police Alerts, sponsored by Rep. John Andrews, R – Paris

• An Act to Create a Lewiston Strong License Plate, sponsored by Sen. Eric Brakey, R – Auburn

• An Act to Ensure that Donations Received by Victims of the Mass Shooting in Lewiston Are Not Taxable, sponsored by ep. Kristen Cloutier, D – Lewiston

Advertisement

• An Act to Address Mass Shootings and Gun Violence in Maine, sponsored by Sen. President Troy Jackson, D – Allagash

• An Act to Increase Availability of Mental Health Care Facilities in Maine by Eliminating Certificate of Need Requirements for Mental Health Care Facilities, sponsored by Rep. Laurel Libby, R – Auburn

• An Act to Strengthen Public Safety, Health and Well-being, sponsored by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D – Portland

• An Act Relating to Prohibitions on Certain Firearms, sponsored by Rep. James White, R – Guilford

It’s not yet clear which of the bills will be taken up when the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 3 for its second session, however. Legislative leaders from both parties will decide in the coming weeks which after-deadline bills will be considered in the upcoming session and which bills will have to wait until next year.

The Maine Constitution limits the second session of each legislative cycle to bills carried over from the first session, budgetary matters, new proposals from the governor, and emergency legislation submitted by lawmakers. It is up to leaders of both parties to decide which bills qualify.

Advertisement

Party leaders who make up the Legislative Council approved 58 new bills last week from a list of 283 requests that were submitted before the Sept. 29 deadline. They gathered again Thursday to hear appeals from lawmakers who had their requests denied. They were not expected to take up after-deadline bills at the meeting.

A total of 17 bills have so far been submitted after the Sept. 29, and about half were in response to the Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston, based on their titles. Lawmakers can continue to submit new bills even after the session begins, although legislative leaders would have to approve them before they move forward.

Any newly approved bills will be added to the more than 300 bills that were carried over when the first session of the current Legislature ended in June.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: