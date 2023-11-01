TRAGEDY IN LEWISTON

Lewiston families press Maine delegation for probe into Army’s handling of warning signs
One survivor and 5 family members of victims lobby Maine's congressional leaders for an independent investigation into the events leading up to the state's deadliest mass shooting.
The FBI set a standard for active shooter training. Ten years later, Maine still isn’t widely using it.
Lewiston shootings inspire wave of legislation
Lewiston shooter’s brain being studied for possible damage related to his Army service
Robert Card, 40, was an Army reservist who suffered a sudden shift in behavior this year before killing 18 people in Lewiston.
Lewiston joins growing list of U.S. communities living with gun trauma
Experts acknowledge that every mass shooting is different but say the Maine city is likely to feel lingering effects of anguish for years.
‘It’s overwhelming’: Lewiston family joins national vigil ahead of meeting with Maine delegation
Arthur Barnard and Kristy Strout attended the 11th annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence and met hundreds of other people whose lives were inextricably altered by gun violence.
Maine health care providers rally in Lewiston to demand gun safety reform
Medical providers from across the state gathered Sunday afternoon with Maine Providers for Gun Safety, a group formed recently by Dr. Joe Anderson, a pediatrician at Central Maine Medical Center, in response to the Oct. 25 mass shooting and other gun violence in Maine and across the nation.
Our View: In the absence of gun reform, police have no room for error
Without basic checks and balances, an outsize onus falls to law enforcement agents and agencies. Too often, they are not up to the task.
The governor said there were no easy answers for what should come next, but she is determined to consider every option.
Grievously injured in the Oct. 25 massacre, Ben Dyer emerged forever changed, but no less determined to find his path: 'I've got a life to live.'
Maine's congressional delegation had requested the probe into the events surrounding the rampage that claimed 18 lives – the deadliest mass shooting in state history.
Sheriff Joel Merry says the report found that his officers followed the law and training in regard to well-being checks on mass shooter Robert Card.
Procedures have come under scrutiny since it was revealed that police tried to reach Robert Card weeks before the Lewiston mass shootings.
The Maine Information Analysis Center, the interagency intelligence hub managed by the Maine State Police, is the information sharing clearinghouse for law enforcement and counterterrorism. And it's not working as it should.
Maine delegation presses Army to explain how it handled reservist responsible for Lewiston shootingsThe request for a comprehensive investigation comes a day after Sens. Collins and King, and Reps. Pingree and Golden met with grieving relatives of victims killed in Lewiston.
Officials are still deciding how and when the money will be distributed, as donations continue to come in.
Kyle Secor posted a thank you on his Facebook page to the hospital staff and community for their care and support.
Arthur Barnard and Kristy Strout, the father and wife of Arthur 'Artie' Strout, are meeting with other families from all over the country who have lost loved ones to gun violence.
With winter at hand, officials Tuesday packed up several makeshift memorials before ice and plows could destroy them. The items will be incorporated into an exhibit at the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor in Lewiston.
Draft protocol will be finalized after public comment period ends; payout of funds expected early 2024.
The deadliest shooting of 2023 took place Oct. 25 in Lewiston, when Army reservist, Robert Card opened fire in a bowling alley and a bar. He killed 18 people and wounded 13.
Formed by the Legislature earlier this year, the task force has become more urgent following the Oct. 25 shooting in Lewiston. Four of the 18 people killed and 5 of the 13 injured were members of the Deaf community.
This law wouldn’t change Maine’s proud history of responsible gun ownership.
The Maine independent says the bill, which has been in the works for years, would ban high-capacity magazines among other things.
Six police departments, including Portland, have used yellow flag law for first time since Lewiston shootingsLaw enforcement agencies used the law to remove guns from a person 36 times since the Lewiston shootings last month, marking a significant increase over the previous 10 months.
As requested by Gov. Janet Mills, the University of Maine System will provide free tuition and establish a fund to support other post-secondary educational expenses.
A man who saved children in a bowling league, shot seven times in his legs, walked back into the alley this week a hero.
Arthur Barnard, whose son Arthur Strout was killed in the Oct. 25 rampage, wants to have a seat on the commission investigating the shootings. An attorney representing the family said other victims' families also want to be involved.
Two top Republican senators expressed frustration with a lack of lawmaker involvement in the commission, though Democratic leaders said they generally support the request for subpoena powers.
The Governor's Children's Cabinet convenes a special meeting to discuss efforts to provide resources to students and teachers coping with the state's worst mass shooting.
The former Republican governor and Lewiston native hopes to distribute the money to the families of the 18 people killed and 13 survivors before Christmas.
The commission appoints 4 staff members, says it plans to issue a written report on its findings within 6 months and plans to ask the Legislature for authorization to issue subpoenas.
A crowd of about 150, including Brunswick's legislative delegation, attended a rally for gun control legislation organized by Bowdoin College students.
Those who survived the worst massacre in Maine’s history carry unimaginable scars, including four women who were inside Schemengees Bar & Grille when a gunman opened fire.
Four deaf people were killed and five others were injured when Robert Card opened fire at Schemengees Bar & Grille. But for hours afterward, interpreters were kept out of critical information sharing.
Thirteen of the 18 people killed in the Oct. 25 shootings were not Lewiston residents.
The public session of the meeting, which will be livestreamed, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Cross Building, Room 209, in Augusta.
The service was a mix of lightheartedness and anguish. When Joe's daughter, Bethany Welch, shared her memories of her Dad, so many people wept in the pews that several boxes of tissues were passed around and a whole lot of people needed them.
Maine lawmaker’s proposal reflects national debate about gun-free zones, but faces strong oppositionA similar proposal didn't make it out of committee in 2017, and some legislative leaders said they are opposed to Rep. Jim White's bill to assign liability to owners of gun-free zones where people are hurt or injured.
Organization explains how the public can help identify all who are directly affected by the mass shooting.
After a shooting that left 18 dead in two locations on Oct. 25 in Lewiston, several fundraiser pages have appeared to help the victims and their families to recover from the emotional trauma and financial strains.
Gov. Janet Mills has reached out to lawmakers about possible gun control measures after the Lewiston mass shooting.
Gavin Robitaille, a 16-year-old Edward Little High School sophomore, has been discharged from Mass General for Children.
The seven-member panel appointed by Gov. Janet Mills will meet Monday in Augusta to discuss the path forward in investigating the Oct. 25 shootings.
The law has come under scrutiny because it was not used to remove weapons from the man who killed 18 people in Lewiston on Oct. 25
The Portland-based company is giving 30% of the proceeds from this special collection to the Lewiston-Auburn Victims & Families Fund.
Dr. Anthony Ng said it is still 'really early' in recovering from the trauma of Oct. 25 murders in Lewiston.
The center is available to anyone who needs help, with walk-in hours from noon to 5 p.m. during the week.
Maine native Patrick Dempsey, former Red Sox star Bill Lee join softball event to benefit Lewiston shooting victimsThe Lewiston Strong Memorial Benefit Softball Tournament, held at venues in Lewiston and Auburn, will help raise money for the families affected by the Oct. 25 mass shootings.
In his first in-depth interview about the Oct. 25 mass shootings, Chief David St. Pierre reflects on the events of that night and the effect they have had on his officers and the city.
The celebration of life for Bill Young, 44, and Aaron Young, 14, was held at Hope Baptist Church in Manchester on Friday, drawing more than 200 family and community members.
The program will air on Maine Public Television and Maine Public Radio at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.
The governor signed an executive order Thursday to formally create the commission, which has seven members and is chaired by a former chief justice of the state's high court.
The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which sent a team to Lewiston 4 days after the shootings, says it is designed to respond swiftly to help communities recover from mass shootings.
Not only was actor Patrick Dempsey announced Tuesday as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, he is also coming back to Maine to help support Lewiston and the victims of the Oct. 25 mass shooting.
It's something survivors and advocates have wanted for years as gun violence continues to plague the nation.
Former state Sen. John Nutting implored Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday to direct state agencies to better implement what's known as the Progressive Treatment Program.
The sober truth is that Americans could significantly reduce gun violence if they chose to.
‘Send all you have’: Brunswick police officers, special response team, drone responded to Lewiston mass shootingBrunswick police officers spent nearly 600 hours responding to the Lewiston mass shooting and ensuing manhunt.
Low-interest loans of up to $2 million are available to eligible businesses and nonprofits directly affected by the Lewiston mass shooting and subsequent lockdowns last month.
The attorneys, Josh Koskoff of Connecticut and Jamal Alsaffar of Texas, promote the power of the legal system to hold companies and institutions accountable for things they do, or don't do, that lead to mass shootings.
The governor hopes to cover the costs through a crime victims fund and her contingent account, her spokesman says.
Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor is collecting items from around the city to display at its headquarters.
Records released by Saco police show officers staked out the center in case Robert Card followed through on an earlier threat to 'shoot up' the facility.
Central Maine Medical Center officials said one patient who was in critical condition has been upgraded to stable.
In a letter Monday, Maine's senators said a full understanding is needed of what happened in the months before Robert Card, an Army reservist for many years, entered 2 Lewiston businesses and killed 18 people.
viaMaine's U.S. senators ask Army to probe its handling of Robert Card, the Lewiston shooter who served as a reservist.
After the funeral, family and friends met at Legends Pool Hall in Lewiston for a celebration of life for Strout, a passionate billiards player who was practicing the night he was killed.
In the days before the Oct. 25 mass shooting, Thomas Conrad planned a pumpkin-carving event for his 9-year-old daughter, Caroline. On Sunday, the local bowling community came together to make sure it happened.
Peyton Brewer-Ross, a Bath Iron Works shipbuilder, was one of 18 people killed in the Lewiston mass shooting. He left a fiancée and 2-year-old daughter.
Gun safety is certain to dominate debate in the State House when lawmakers return in January, but options may be limited – members of both parties voted to block gun safety bills this year.
It turns out that children can teach adults a few things about rules.
Gun safety advocates are pushing for stricter gun laws in Maine after the Lewiston tragedy on Oct. 25.
There are still many unknowns, but a harrowing question weighs heavy: Could one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history also have been the most preventable?
Fortunately for us, Mainers are very good at stepping up and helping one another.
Lewiston is, in many ways, the best of America.
Maine’s gun laws are currently under a national microscope, with questions about how Robert Card, who had been treated for mental illness, was allowed to purchase assault weapons.
The victims at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille ranged in age from 14 to 76. They will forever be associated with the worst mass shooting in Maine history. But they had rich lives worth remembering apart from that terrible night.
One Lewiston family invited a reporter to be with them as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered support.
Police find Robert Card's remains more than a mile from where he abandoned his car about two days earlier.
Local churches came together Friday to host a vigil for the community in Kennedy Park. On one of the walkways were posters for each victim in last week's shooting, some of whom were members of the churches present Friday. 'In a community like ours, it's all connected.'
Mental health organizations, counselors and law enforcement peers are making a concerted effort to help officers seek out mental health resources in a community where there is a stigma around asking for help.
Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline proclaimed Nov. 3 as Love Lewiston Day.
Standing at the scene of a mass shooting, President Biden said Friday that the nation is mourning with Maine and the families who lost loved ones.
A police report obtained Friday by the Press Herald revealed Robert Card made a delivery to a bakery in New Hampshire 6 days before the Lewiston shootings and told workers there: 'Maybe you will be the ones I snap on.'
On a radio program Friday morning, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck responded to criticism of law enforcement's handling of Robert Card before and after he shot 18 people in Lewiston last week.
A clinical psychologist said people recover from mass violence in different ways, but continuing to gather provides an opportunity to feel a sense of solidarity instead of isolation.
Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, says that it appears the state's so-called yellow flag law could have been used to take away Robert Card's guns, but others say the law includes too many obstacles.
Nicole Hockley co-founded and is CEO of the nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise, which formed after the devastation of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.
The timeline indicates the recycling center business was only searched once by the Maine State Police sometime during the afternoon of Oct. 26. Robert Card's body was found on the property the following night.
Peyton Brewer-Ross, a BIW pipefitter, was among the 18 people killed in the Oct. 25 mass shootings.
This would make businesses and nonprofits eligible for low-interest loans to make up for interruptions from the Lewiston-area shelter-in-place order.
The White House provided few details of the Friday afternoon trip to Lewiston by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
Threats were made against students and staff at MSAD 75, Northern Maine Community College and several Skowhegan-area schools.
Three people who were critically injured in the shootings last week are being cared for at Central Maine Medical Center. As of Thursday, only one patient remained in critical condition.
The vigil was held Wednesday night at Winthrop High School and honored the lives of student Aaron Young, 14; his father, Bill Young, 43; and Jason Walker, 51, the uncle of a Winthrop High School student.
Edward Little High School sophomore Gavin Robitaille is undergoing treatment at MassGeneral Hospital for Children in Boston and as of Wednesday was listed in good condition.
Lewiston beat Edward Little, 34-18, a triumph for a heartbroken community just one week after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting.
President and Jill Biden will visit with families grieving loved ones killed in the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston.
Court documents suggest that Robert Card also might have considered targeting a nightclub in Sabattus and a grocery store in Litchfield.
Some well known names, including Robert Kraft and Mac Jones of the Patriots, are psyched for Lewiston and Auburn's football game this evening.
A letter and texts from members of Robert Card's Reserve unit illustrate the fears they had about his potential for violence just weeks before he killed 18 people and wounded 13 more.
Gov. Janet Mills announced the creation of a commission of independent experts, saying Maine people need to know the truth in order to heal.
The community resilience center at the Peck building will replace the temporary armory site and Ramada location as the primary resource location for community members seeking counseling following last week's shooting.
The show of support occurs after people on the Southwest jet learn that a fellow passenger is a volunteer with the National Crisis Response Canines and is on his way to help first responders and victims of last Wednesday's mass shooting.
Maine's senators tell their Senate colleagues that Lewiston, like the rest of Maine, is a small community whose fabric was torn apart by the senseless shooting that resulted in the deaths of 18 people.