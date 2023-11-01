TRAGEDY IN LEWISTON

With ‘deep sadness,’ Gov. Janet Mills ponders Lewiston mass shootings The governor said there were no easy answers for what should come next, but she is determined to consider every option.

Wounded in Lewiston shooting, he repeated one thought: ‘Survive’ Grievously injured in the Oct. 25 massacre, Ben Dyer emerged forever changed, but no less determined to find his path: 'I've got a life to live.'

Army Inspector General will investigate Lewiston shootings Maine's congressional delegation had requested the probe into the events surrounding the rampage that claimed 18 lives – the deadliest mass shooting in state history.

Independent review says Sagadahoc deputies responded reasonably before mass shooting Sheriff Joel Merry says the report found that his officers followed the law and training in regard to well-being checks on mass shooter Robert Card.

Maine law enforcement officers often lack direction for how to conduct welfare checks Procedures have come under scrutiny since it was revealed that police tried to reach Robert Card weeks before the Lewiston mass shootings.

Opinion: Lewiston’s unanswered questions demand new accountability The Maine Information Analysis Center, the interagency intelligence hub managed by the Maine State Police, is the information sharing clearinghouse for law enforcement and counterterrorism. And it's not working as it should.

Maine delegation presses Army to explain how it handled reservist responsible for Lewiston shootings The request for a comprehensive investigation comes a day after Sens. Collins and King, and Reps. Pingree and Golden met with grieving relatives of victims killed in Lewiston.

$2.4 million donated so far to fund for Lewiston mass shootings victims Officials are still deciding how and when the money will be distributed, as donations continue to come in.

Another Lewiston shooting victim discharged from hospital Kyle Secor posted a thank you on his Facebook page to the hospital staff and community for their care and support.

This Lewiston family had never been on a plane. Now they’re in D.C. fighting to change gun laws. Arthur Barnard and Kristy Strout, the father and wife of Arthur 'Artie' Strout, are meeting with other families from all over the country who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Lewiston removes temporary mass shooting memorials to preserve them With winter at hand, officials Tuesday packed up several makeshift memorials before ice and plows could destroy them. The items will be incorporated into an exhibit at the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor in Lewiston.

Double mass shootings over weekend set grim U.S. record The deadliest shooting of 2023 took place Oct. 25 in Lewiston, when Army reservist, Robert Card opened fire in a bowling alley and a bar. He killed 18 people and wounded 13.

Panel on communicating with deaf patients gets early lesson when interpreter can’t be seen Formed by the Legislature earlier this year, the task force has become more urgent following the Oct. 25 shooting in Lewiston. Four of the 18 people killed and 5 of the 13 injured were members of the Deaf community.

Sen. King unveils legislation to restrict deadliness of assault weapons The Maine independent says the bill, which has been in the works for years, would ban high-capacity magazines among other things.

Six police departments, including Portland, have used yellow flag law for first time since Lewiston shootings Law enforcement agencies used the law to remove guns from a person 36 times since the Lewiston shootings last month, marking a significant increase over the previous 10 months.

Shooting victims, families eligible for free tuition at Maine’s public universities As requested by Gov. Janet Mills, the University of Maine System will provide free tuition and establish a fund to support other post-secondary educational expenses.

Signs of hope arise a month after Lewiston mass shooting A man who saved children in a bowling league, shot seven times in his legs, walked back into the alley this week a hero.

Some families of Lewiston victims want role in investigating shootings Arthur Barnard, whose son Arthur Strout was killed in the Oct. 25 rampage, wants to have a seat on the commission investigating the shootings. An attorney representing the family said other victims' families also want to be involved.

Some lawmakers reluctant to hand subpoena power to Lewiston shooting commission Two top Republican senators expressed frustration with a lack of lawmaker involvement in the commission, though Democratic leaders said they generally support the request for subpoena powers.

Top state officials see a long road to recovery after Lewiston shooting The Governor's Children's Cabinet convenes a special meeting to discuss efforts to provide resources to students and teachers coping with the state's worst mass shooting.

Former Gov. Paul LePage hopes to raise $500,000 for families of Lewiston shooting victims The former Republican governor and Lewiston native hopes to distribute the money to the families of the 18 people killed and 13 survivors before Christmas.

Commission investigating Lewiston shootings begins ‘daunting’ task, requests subpoena power The commission appoints 4 staff members, says it plans to issue a written report on its findings within 6 months and plans to ask the Legislature for authorization to issue subpoenas.

‘I should have died’: 4 friends recount the horror of the Lewiston shootings Those who survived the worst massacre in Maine’s history carry unimaginable scars, including four women who were inside Schemengees Bar & Grille when a gunman opened fire.

Shut out: How the Deaf community was forgotten during the Lewiston shootings Four deaf people were killed and five others were injured when Robert Card opened fire at Schemengees Bar & Grille. But for hours afterward, interpreters were kept out of critical information sharing.

The Lewiston mass shooting is ‘not just Lewiston’s tragedy’ Thirteen of the 18 people killed in the Oct. 25 shootings were not Lewiston residents.

Commission investigating Lewiston shootings moves meeting location The public session of the meeting, which will be livestreamed, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Cross Building, Room 209, in Augusta.

‘What a legacy:’ Hundreds attend funeral for Lewiston shooting victim Joe Walker The service was a mix of lightheartedness and anguish. When Joe's daughter, Bethany Welch, shared her memories of her Dad, so many people wept in the pews that several boxes of tissues were passed around and a whole lot of people needed them.

Maine lawmaker’s proposal reflects national debate about gun-free zones, but faces strong opposition A similar proposal didn't make it out of committee in 2017, and some legislative leaders said they are opposed to Rep. Jim White's bill to assign liability to owners of gun-free zones where people are hurt or injured.

$1.8 million donated to Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund for those affected by shootings Organization explains how the public can help identify all who are directly affected by the mass shooting.

State officials warn of potential for Lewiston shooting scams After a shooting that left 18 dead in two locations on Oct. 25 in Lewiston, several fundraiser pages have appeared to help the victims and their families to recover from the emotional trauma and financial strains.

Some Midcoast lawmakers support assault weapons ban in response to Lewiston mass shooting Gov. Janet Mills has reached out to lawmakers about possible gun control measures after the Lewiston mass shooting.

Teen victim of Lewiston mass shooting released from Boston hospital Gavin Robitaille, a 16-year-old Edward Little High School sophomore, has been discharged from Mass General for Children.

Commission investigating Lewiston shootings will hold first meeting next week The seven-member panel appointed by Gov. Janet Mills will meet Monday in Augusta to discuss the path forward in investigating the Oct. 25 shootings.

Maine’s yellow flag law used 14 times since Lewiston shootings The law has come under scrutiny because it was not used to remove weapons from the man who killed 18 people in Lewiston on Oct. 25

Sea Bags stocks ‘Love Lewiston’ line to raise funds for shooting victims The Portland-based company is giving 30% of the proceeds from this special collection to the Lewiston-Auburn Victims & Families Fund.

National expert tells Mainers it will take time to heal from shooting spree Dr. Anthony Ng said it is still 'really early' in recovering from the trauma of Oct. 25 murders in Lewiston.

Community Resiliency Center offers continued support to Lewiston after mass shootings The center is available to anyone who needs help, with walk-in hours from noon to 5 p.m. during the week.

Maine native Patrick Dempsey, former Red Sox star Bill Lee join softball event to benefit Lewiston shooting victims The Lewiston Strong Memorial Benefit Softball Tournament, held at venues in Lewiston and Auburn, will help raise money for the families affected by the Oct. 25 mass shootings.

Lewiston chief: ‘I’m very proud of our police officers. They ran to the gunfire.’ In his first in-depth interview about the Oct. 25 mass shootings, Chief David St. Pierre reflects on the events of that night and the effect they have had on his officers and the city.

Tears, laughter at service for Winthrop father and son killed in Lewiston mass shooting The celebration of life for Bill Young, 44, and Aaron Young, 14, was held at Hope Baptist Church in Manchester on Friday, drawing more than 200 family and community members.

Maine Public to air “Love Lewiston – A Maine Calling Special” Friday The program will air on Maine Public Television and Maine Public Radio at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Mills names former judges, prosecutors to commission investigating Lewiston shootings The governor signed an executive order Thursday to formally create the commission, which has seven members and is chaired by a former chief justice of the state's high court.

Newly created White House office pressed into action in wake of Lewiston shootings The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, which sent a team to Lewiston 4 days after the shootings, says it is designed to respond swiftly to help communities recover from mass shootings.

‘Sexiest Man Alive’ coming to Lewiston to play softball, support community Not only was actor Patrick Dempsey announced Tuesday as People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, he is also coming back to Maine to help support Lewiston and the victims of the Oct. 25 mass shooting.

Former legislator says better implementation of treatment program may have prevented shootings Former state Sen. John Nutting implored Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday to direct state agencies to better implement what's known as the Progressive Treatment Program.

Maine Voices: Arguments against gun control are crafted to mislead The sober truth is that Americans could significantly reduce gun violence if they chose to.

Low-interest loans available for businesses, nonprofits affected by Lewiston shooting and shutdown Low-interest loans of up to $2 million are available to eligible businesses and nonprofits directly affected by the Lewiston mass shooting and subsequent lockdowns last month.

Prominent lawyers discuss using civil litigation to pursue justice for Lewiston shooting victims The attorneys, Josh Koskoff of Connecticut and Jamal Alsaffar of Texas, promote the power of the legal system to hold companies and institutions accountable for things they do, or don't do, that lead to mass shootings.

Gov. Janet Mills aims to pay funeral costs of Lewiston shooting victims The governor hopes to cover the costs through a crime victims fund and her contingent account, her spokesman says.

Museum to preserve Lewiston Strong memorial items Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning and Labor is collecting items from around the city to display at its headquarters.

Police kept close watch on Saco Army Reserve Center on night of Lewiston shootings Records released by Saco police show officers staked out the center in case Robert Card followed through on an earlier threat to 'shoot up' the facility.

Lewiston shooting survivors are all in stable condition Central Maine Medical Center officials said one patient who was in critical condition has been upgraded to stable.

Collins, King call on Army’s inspector general to investigate Lewiston shooter’s history In a letter Monday, Maine's senators said a full understanding is needed of what happened in the months before Robert Card, an Army reservist for many years, entered 2 Lewiston businesses and killed 18 people.

via Sens. Collins, King seek answers from U.S. Army about mass shooter Maine's U.S. senators ask Army to probe its handling of Robert Card, the Lewiston shooter who served as a reservist.

Hundreds pay respects to Arthur ‘Artie’ Strout, one of 18 killed in Lewiston mass shootings After the funeral, family and friends met at Legends Pool Hall in Lewiston for a celebration of life for Strout, a passionate billiards player who was practicing the night he was killed.

Pumpkin-carving event honors shooting victim’s daughter, and his memory, in Lewiston In the days before the Oct. 25 mass shooting, Thomas Conrad planned a pumpkin-carving event for his 9-year-old daughter, Caroline. On Sunday, the local bowling community came together to make sure it happened.

‘A superman’: Family, friends mourn Bath man killed in Lewiston mass shooting Peyton Brewer-Ross, a Bath Iron Works shipbuilder, was one of 18 people killed in the Lewiston mass shooting. He left a fiancée and 2-year-old daughter.

Will Lewiston massacre lead to new gun control laws in Maine? Gun safety is certain to dominate debate in the State House when lawmakers return in January, but options may be limited – members of both parties voted to block gun safety bills this year.

Maine’s gun laws rated as among the most lax in the nation Gun safety advocates are pushing for stricter gun laws in Maine after the Lewiston tragedy on Oct. 25.

Everyone feared the worst about Robert Card. No one stopped him. There are still many unknowns, but a harrowing question weighs heavy: Could one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history also have been the most preventable?

The Maine Millennial: Be gentle with yourselves right now Fortunately for us, Mainers are very good at stepping up and helping one another.

Mainers rally in Augusta for stricter gun laws Maine’s gun laws are currently under a national microscope, with questions about how Robert Card, who had been treated for mental illness, was allowed to purchase assault weapons.

Lewiston lives lost: Stories of the 18 people killed in the mass shootings The victims at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille ranged in age from 14 to 76. They will forever be associated with the worst mass shooting in Maine history. But they had rich lives worth remembering apart from that terrible night.

Biden’s words, empathy touch Lewiston family One Lewiston family invited a reporter to be with them as President Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered support.

Shooter’s body found within 12 hours of suicide, authorities say Police find Robert Card's remains more than a mile from where he abandoned his car about two days earlier.

Kennedy Park vigil brings Lewiston church community together Local churches came together Friday to host a vigil for the community in Kennedy Park. On one of the walkways were posters for each victim in last week's shooting, some of whom were members of the churches present Friday. 'In a community like ours, it's all connected.'

Peer support debriefings after shootings offered to first responders Mental health organizations, counselors and law enforcement peers are making a concerted effort to help officers seek out mental health resources in a community where there is a stigma around asking for help.

Love Lewiston Day draws people together Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline proclaimed Nov. 3 as Love Lewiston Day.

Biden meets with grieving families following Lewiston mass shootings Standing at the scene of a mass shooting, President Biden said Friday that the nation is mourning with Maine and the families who lost loved ones.

Lewiston shooter warned he might ‘snap on’ bakery workers days before rampage A police report obtained Friday by the Press Herald revealed Robert Card made a delivery to a bakery in New Hampshire 6 days before the Lewiston shootings and told workers there: 'Maybe you will be the ones I snap on.'

Maine State Police leaders defend response to Lewiston shooter On a radio program Friday morning, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck responded to criticism of law enforcement's handling of Robert Card before and after he shot 18 people in Lewiston last week.

Head of national mass violence resource center gives insights for recovery A clinical psychologist said people recover from mass violence in different ways, but continuing to gather provides an opportunity to feel a sense of solidarity instead of isolation.

Should Maine’s yellow flag law have been used to prevent Lewiston shootings? Its sponsor thinks so Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, says that it appears the state's so-called yellow flag law could have been used to take away Robert Card's guns, but others say the law includes too many obstacles.

Sandy Hook Promise offers survivor experience, advice for moving forward after mass shooting Nicole Hockley co-founded and is CEO of the nonprofit organization Sandy Hook Promise, which formed after the devastation of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.

Manhunt timeline reveals gaps in search for Lewiston mass shooter The timeline indicates the recycling center business was only searched once by the Maine State Police sometime during the afternoon of Oct. 26. Robert Card's body was found on the property the following night.

Bath Iron Works donates $100,000 to assist Lewiston shooting victims Peyton Brewer-Ross, a BIW pipefitter, was among the 18 people killed in the Oct. 25 mass shootings.

Mills seeks federal assistance for businesses affected by shooting This would make businesses and nonprofits eligible for low-interest loans to make up for interruptions from the Lewiston-area shelter-in-place order.

Biden’s visit likely to consist mostly of private meetings with victims’ families The White House provided few details of the Friday afternoon trip to Lewiston by President Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

One man arrested as schools, colleges in Maine go into lockdown Threats were made against students and staff at MSAD 75, Northern Maine Community College and several Skowhegan-area schools.

One shooting victim at CMMC remains in critical condition Three people who were critically injured in the shootings last week are being cared for at Central Maine Medical Center. As of Thursday, only one patient remained in critical condition.

Winthrop holds candlelight vigil for victims of Lewiston mass shooting The vigil was held Wednesday night at Winthrop High School and honored the lives of student Aaron Young, 14; his father, Bill Young, 43; and Jason Walker, 51, the uncle of a Winthrop High School student.

Family members of teenager wounded by Lewiston shooter say he is recovering well Edward Little High School sophomore Gavin Robitaille is undergoing treatment at MassGeneral Hospital for Children in Boston and as of Wednesday was listed in good condition.

James Taylor sings national anthem as Lewiston-Auburn football fans honor those killed Lewiston beat Edward Little, 34-18, a triumph for a heartbroken community just one week after 18 people were killed in a mass shooting.

President Biden, first lady will come to Lewiston on Friday, White House confirms President and Jill Biden will visit with families grieving loved ones killed in the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston.

Lewiston shooter may have considered more targets Court documents suggest that Robert Card also might have considered targeting a nightclub in Sabattus and a grocery store in Litchfield.

Rob Gronkowski and Will Ferrell urge a big audience for a big game in Lewiston tonight Some well known names, including Robert Kraft and Mac Jones of the Patriots, are psyched for Lewiston and Auburn's football game this evening.

Gunman’s Army Reserve friends, colleagues warned he might ‘snap and do a mass shooting’ A letter and texts from members of Robert Card's Reserve unit illustrate the fears they had about his potential for violence just weeks before he killed 18 people and wounded 13 more.

Independent commission will investigate shootings, missed warning signs Gov. Janet Mills announced the creation of a commission of independent experts, saying Maine people need to know the truth in order to heal.

Lewiston to use grant funding to set up long-term ‘community resilience center’ in wake of shooting The community resilience center at the Peck building will replace the temporary armory site and Ramada location as the primary resource location for community members seeking counseling following last week's shooting.

Passengers on airliner show love for Lewiston The show of support occurs after people on the Southwest jet learn that a fellow passenger is a volunteer with the National Crisis Response Canines and is on his way to help first responders and victims of last Wednesday's mass shooting.