TRAGEDY IN LEWISTON

Lewiston families press Maine delegation for probe into Army’s handling of warning signs

One survivor and 5 family members of victims lobby Maine's congressional leaders for an independent investigation into the events leading up to the state's deadliest mass shooting.

Maine health care providers rally in Lewiston to demand gun safety reform

Medical providers from across the state gathered Sunday afternoon with Maine Providers for Gun Safety, a group formed recently by Dr. Joe Anderson, a pediatrician at Central Maine Medical Center, in response to the Oct. 25 mass shooting and other gun violence in Maine and across the nation.

Remembering the 18 killed

Lewiston lives lost: Stories of the 18 people killed in the mass shootings

The victims at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille ranged in age from 14 to 76. They will forever be associated with the worst mass shooting in Maine history. But they had rich lives worth remembering apart from that terrible night.

Lewiston Strong

How the world sees a stricken Lewiston

Lewiston is, in many ways, the best of America.

Maine's gun laws

Will Lewiston massacre lead to new gun control laws in Maine?

Gun safety is certain to dominate debate in the State House when lawmakers return in January, but options may be limited – members of both parties voted to block gun safety bills this year.

