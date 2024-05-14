Family members of the man who killed 18 people in Lewiston last October will speak publicly before the commission investigating the shooting on Thursday.

Robert Card’s family members and an official from the Army Reserve’s psychological health program are scheduled to speak at this week’s hearing at the University of Maine at Augusta, according to a spokesperson for the commission.

Tuesday’s announcement did not specify which members of the Card family will appear.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at UMA’s Jewett Auditorium and will be livestreamed on Zoom.

