AUGUSTA – U.S. Army personnel are addressing the state commission investigating last year’s mass shooting in Lewiston that took 18 lives.

Card, 40, of Bowdoin was a longtime member of a Saco-based Army reserve unit that regularly conducted training in New York, including last summer when he was hospitalized for two weeks after fellow reservists expressed concerns that he was threatening to shoot up the unit.

Their testimony comes just one day after gunman Robert Card’s family released the results of a forensic evaluation of his brain that showed he showed evidence of traumatic brain injury, with the major contributor being exposure to “thousands of low-level blasts,” during his time in an Army reserve unit.

Card’s family also addressed the tragedy publicly for the first time.

“We are hurting for you and with you, and it is hard to put into words how badly we wish we could undo what happened,” the statement read. “While we cannot go back, we are releasing the findings of Robert’s brain study with the goal of supporting ongoing efforts to learn from this tragedy to ensure it never happens again.”

Thursday’s meeting is the latest in a series of sessions for commission members to hear from public safety officials, victims’ family members and individuals who were injured but survived the Oct. 25 shootings at a local bowling alley and bar that left 18 people dead. The commission is streaming the meeting live on Zoom.

Several of Card’s fellow reservists – who are also law enforcement officers –are expected to testify. They are Jordan Jandreau of the Rockland Police Department, Matthew Noyes from the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Tlumac from Maine State Police, Kelvin Mote of Ellsworth police department, and Jeremy Reamer from the local department in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Their testimony could provide new information about Card’s actions in the months leading up to the deadliest shooting in Maine’s history and any steps they took to get him help.

Card’s unit became so concerned about him last summer when he got into a fight during their annual training in New York that he was hospitalized in a psychiatric facility for two weeks. But months before that, Card’s ex-wife and teenage son had contacted police with similar concerns about a sudden shift in his behavior.

Despite that hospitalization, as well as documented concerns by reserve members several weeks after he was released, Card still had access to numerous firearms and was able to buy more prior to the shooting. In September, local police were contacted by some of Card’s Army colleagues, including some who explicitly feared that he would carry out a mass shooting, but officers never made contact with him.

Some information already has been made public about Card’s role in the Army Reserve’s 3rd Battalion, 304th Infantry Regiment, which includes many Maine law enforcement officers among its 70 members.

Records indicated Card joined the Army in 2002, and his most recent rank was sergeant first class. He never saw combat and spent much of his time in the reserve unit providing education and weapons training to future U.S. Army officers, including those enrolled at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Card, who took his own life sometime during the massive 48-hour manhunt that followed the shootings, had no prior involvement with police with the exception of a drunk driving charge.

Brain tissue from Card was sent in December to Boston University – which has the nation’s largest brain bank focused on studying chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE – to look for signs of injury that could have played a role in his sudden and violent shift in behavior.

The findings released Wednesday were not conclusive, but Dr. Ann McKee, director of Boston University’s CTE Center, said “these findings align with our previous studies on the effects of blast injury in humans and experimental models.”

“While I cannot say with certainty that these pathological findings underlie Mr. Card’s behavioral changes in the last 10 months of life, based on our previous work, brain injury likely played a role in his symptoms,” she said.

In addition to the state commission that was convened in November by Gov. Janet Mills, the U.S. Army Inspector General also has launched an investigation into Card.

“The Army is committed to diligently investigating all facts and events related to the Army involving SFC Card in the months and days before he committed these heinous acts,” Gabe Camarillo, under secretary of the Army, wrote in a Dec. 15 letter to members of Maine’s Congressional delegation, who had called for a formal investigation.

The shooting already has led to legislation that is being considered that would tighten Maine’s gun laws, strengthen its yellow flag law – which wasn’t used to take Card’s guns – and to create more resources for people struggling with mental health. Those bills are all pending.

