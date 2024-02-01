AUGUSTA — The wife of one of the 18 victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston told the governor’s commission investigating the shooting Thursday about her husband’s good nature and the lack of access to information the Deaf community experienced in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“This is an issue and we need to be able to address it,” said Elizabeth Seal of the barriers to communication for deaf people who tried to get information on the shooting that night and in the following days.

Seal’s husband Josh Seal was one of several members of the deaf community who was killed in the October shooting. She was the first of seven family members of victims in the shooting scheduled to testify before the Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston Thursday.

Seal told the members about her husband’s love for his family. He was the director of interpreting services at Pine Tree Society and a certified deaf interpreter who had signed for Vice President Kamala Harris, though Elizabeth Seal said her husband never would have bragged about that.

“He was always out there for everyone else and not for himself,” she said.

Seal spent much of her testimony talking about her frustration with not being able to find out information about what had happened in the aftermath of the shooting and a lack of access to interpreters. She said her mother-in-law, who has limited knowledge of American Sign Language, was the one who told her her husband had likely died in the shooting.

“There should have been an interpreter there at that point,” she said.

Speaking through a deaf interpreter, Megan Vozzella told the commission she had been with her husband Stephen Vozzella for 14 years. But in some ways, they were just at the beginning of a new chapter together.

Stephen Vozzella had just moved from a job at the Boston post office to the Lewiston post office in 2022, the same year the couple, who gave birth to a daughter in 2011, got married. Megan Vozzella told the commission that she and her husband were excited to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in November.

“We always said I love you,” she said. “Every morning. Every night.”

Communication was always important to the couple, she said. So the communication issues in the wake of the shooting made an awful situation even more difficult.

Kathleen Walker, the wife of Jason Walker, told the commission that her husband’s death happened just days before their 27th wedding anniversary.

Jason Walker had just taken up bowling as a new hobby, despite the fact he didn’t like crowds. He had the patience to pursue an endless number of hobbies including growing and harvesting grain and home renovations, his wife said.

The night of the shooting, Kathleen Walker said that her husband and his best friend, Michael Deslauriers rushed at the gunman, Robert Card, in an attempt to stop the shooting – something they shouldn’t have had to do; there were opportunities for authorities to take Card’s firearms.

“It should never have taken Mike and my husband to be the first to approach him and try to disarm him,” she said. “Everyone was so scared of this man snapping that no one stopped him.”

Both Walker and Deslauriers’ longtime partner Stacy Cyr said they’ve been left scarred by the trauma of the shooting. Despite tremendous support from friends and family, Cyr said she remains filled with guilt — why did she survive when Deslauriers died? — fear, and sadness for her four children.

“They should not be terrified and have nightmares of losing their father,” she said. “They should not have to visit a grave on Christmas.”

Thursday’s meeting is the second in a series of public meetings the commission is holding to gather testimony from the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, families, Maine State Police and the U.S. Army.

Members of the sheriff’s office testified last week in defense of their response to reports they had received prior to the Oct. 25 shooting about the mental health of the gunman, Robert Card.

They said their options for responding were limited, since Card hadn’t committed a crime at the time and they said they were unable to take him into protective custody.

The commission, appointed by Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey, is charged with investigating the facts of the shooting that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured, including the events leading up to the shooting and the police response to it.

The commission’s executive director, Anne Jordan, told lawmakers earlier this week that it has struggled to get all the information it needs from people who have declined to appear or provide records, and emphasized the need for the Legislature to approve a request asking for the commission to be granted subpoena power.

The Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to approve an amended version of the legislation from Gov. Janet Mills. It needs two-thirds approval in each the House and Senate in order to be enacted as an emergency.

Jordan said Monday that while the commission initially set a six-month timeframe at its initial meeting in November for completing its work, it is also aiming to deliver an interim report on its findings before the adjournment of the Legislature in mid-April.

Thursday’s meeting marks the third public meeting of the commission, which has also held some meetings in private. The commission is not subject to Maine’s open meeting rules, though its work can be subject to public records requests upon its completion.

This story will be updated.

