A multi-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells brought southbound traffic to a standstill Friday morning, according to Maine State Police.

Travel lanes were reopened early Friday afternoon.

State police said in a post around 10 a.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a significant multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 20, just above Exit 19. Traffic was diverted to Exit 25 in Kennebunk.

The Maine Turnpike Authority also issued an alert Friday morning just before 9 a.m., alerting people to the crash and saying to expect delays and use caution in the area.

It was not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a phone message or email seeking more information about the cause of the crash, traffic impacts and if there were any injuries.

⚠TRAFFIC ALERT⚠ A significant multi-vehicle crash going southbound on I-95 in Wells (mile marker 20, just above exit 19) has brought southbound traffic to a standstill. Traffic is being diverted to exit 25 in Kennebunk. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/4g4cZhVEck — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) April 26, 2024

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »