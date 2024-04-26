A multi-vehicle crash on the Maine Turnpike in Wells brought southbound traffic to a standstill Friday morning, according to Maine State Police.
Travel lanes were reopened early Friday afternoon.
State police said in a post around 10 a.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter, that there was a significant multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 20, just above Exit 19. Traffic was diverted to Exit 25 in Kennebunk.
The Maine Turnpike Authority also issued an alert Friday morning just before 9 a.m., alerting people to the crash and saying to expect delays and use caution in the area.
It was not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.
A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a phone message or email seeking more information about the cause of the crash, traffic impacts and if there were any injuries.
A significant multi-vehicle crash going southbound on I-95 in Wells (mile marker 20, just above exit 19) has brought southbound traffic to a standstill. Traffic is being diverted to exit 25 in Kennebunk. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/4g4cZhVEck
