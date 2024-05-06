A commercial landlord with a checkered environmental record has had to shell out more than $650,000 for clean water violations in the fragile Long Creek watershed on properties he owns near the Maine Mall in South Portland.

On Monday, Attorney General Aaron Frey announced that Cornerbrook LLC and CPSP LLC, both owned by Portland real estate giant Joseph Soley, had paid $400,000 in overdue fees to the Long Creek Watershed Management District and $250,000 in civil penalties to the State of Maine.

“Environmental regulations like the ones in the present case ensure communities have safe, clean water and our natural resources are preserved,” Frey said in a written statement. “When violators flout the law, refusing to pay fees and fines, we must take action to protect residents, waterways and wildlife.”

Soley could not immediately be reached for an interview about the payment.

Businesses in the district must abide by a general permit administered by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and pay fees to the district. The fees enable the district to improve the water quality in what is considered to be a vulnerable watershed.

Soley’s fees and penalties stemmed from a 2018 DEP notification that his companies had fallen out of compliance with its legal permitting requirements. In 2023, the court ordered Soley to pay overdue fees and penalties. The companies’ failure to comply with the court’s ruling triggered additional penalties.

“When neighbors in the Long Creek Watershed believe they are not subject to the same regulations, it is unfair to the nearby companies and property owners that contribute to the watershed’s protection,” said DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim.

It is not the first time that Soley has violated the Long Creek permit. A previous violation of an earlier version of the permit prompted another court action in 2012 that resulted in judgments against both of Soley’s companies, according to Frey’s office.

Soley is a well known landlord in Portland who owns buildings in the Old Port and the People’s United Bank building in Monument Square downtown. He has had numerous run-ins with city officials and tenants about safety code violations at his properties.

