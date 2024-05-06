The southbound Exit 8 ramp on Interstate 295 in Portland is closed following a crash that injured two people Monday morning.

The two-car crash occurred before 8 a.m. on the exit ramp that crosses back over I-295 and connects to inner Washington Avenue. The ramp is expected to be closed for a couple of hours as police reconstruct the crash, according to police.

A passenger was ejected from one of the cars and sustained “significant” injuries, according to Sean Donaghue of the Portland Fire Department. Two people were taken to a local hospital.

Portland police did not immediately release any other details about the crash.

This story will be updated.

