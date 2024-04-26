AUGUSTA — Republican legislative leaders kicked off a two-day convention Friday by calling on the party faithful to regain the trust of women and nonpolitical Mainers, saying they are key to winning control of state government from Democrats.

Delivering that message to begin the 2024 convention were two women — Assistant House Minority Leader Amy Arata, R-New Gloucester, and Assistant Senate Minority Leader Lisa Keim, R-Dixmont.

They criticized Democrats, who control both Legislative chambers and the Blaine House, for efforts last session to raid the highway fund to increase government spending (which was later reversed), reduce punishment for criminals and adopt policies they argued will erode parental rights.

“We just completed a terrible, horrible and disgusting legislative session in Augusta,” Arata said. “Democrats seem to care more about shutting down prisons, defunding the police, turning our cities into crime-ridden dystopias instead of representing the regular, honest, hardworking Mainers who depend on us to vote for laws that protect their rights.”

Keim said Republicans need to make a concerted effort to win back women voters and people who don’t closely follow politics. Those women especially need to know where Republicans stand on issues like public safety, parental rights, education, the economy, drug abuse and cultural issues “like protecting our girls.”

Keim, who drew laughter by referring to Portland as “the People’s Republic of Portland,” said “it’s clear the Republican brand has lost the trust of many women.” She said the Republicans were the ones looking to restore “law and order.”

“We are right on the issues — they just need to understand how that is,” she said. “How we frame those issues … We need to give voice to our core values in a way that our nonpolitical neighbors can hear us. We need to win them, first their hearts and then their minds. We do this not by vilifying people or using demeaning labels but focusing on the negative impacts of policy and offering hope grounded in a plan.”

The message received a lukewarm reception from convention goers who remain firmly behind former Pres. Donald Trump. The party’s presidential nominee has made personal insults an art form and faces a variety of criminal and civil lawsuits, ranging from business fraud, hush money payments for alleged affairs, keeping classified documents after leaving office and trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Banners throughout the Augusta Civic Center read “MAGA Country,” “Trump Won,” “Women For Trump,” and “End Political Persecution: Elected Trump.”

Calls to win over women also come amid the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn abortion protections afforded under Roe V. Wade. The ruling led to a wave of anti-abortion legislation in Republican-led states and has driven Democratic victories in recent election cycles.

Sen. Susan Collins is expected to address the convention Friday afternoon and Trump’s former press secretary, Sean Spicer, is expected to address the convention on Friday night, but his speech will be closed to the press. The convention is expected to conclude on Saturday afternoon, when the party is expected to debate its platform.

A draft of the proposed platform seeks to walk-back some of the more inflammatory language added through a series of floor amendments two years ago, including opposition to “sexually based material” in school and calling for a bill that would define “sex abuse” in schools as teaching or promoting genders other than male and female.

But the platform calls for publicly-funded school athletics to be limited to a person’s biological sex, recognizes marriage as only between a man and a woman, and opposes abortion.

It’s unclear how many amendments may be offered from the floor. A spokesperson for the party said Friday the list of amendments filed by the April 18 deadline was not yet available.

The Maine Democratic Party will hold its convention from May 31 to June 1 in Bangor.

This story will be updated.

