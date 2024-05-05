Spring fever will be in full effect to kick things off Monday as the rain ends from west to east overnight.
Look for plenty of sunshine during the afternoon on Monday for southwest Maine, but clouds hold tough in eastern parts of the state.
Temps will flirt and reach 70 for the first two days of the week, except for a cooler breeze along the coastline.
Tuesday is shaping up to be the pick of the week and a day to really savor every bit of warmth and sunshine because it’s all downhill from there.
Clouds, cooler weather and showers get back in the picture Wednesday through the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend.
Friday will be the coldest day with highs not reaching 50 degrees. Look for some breaks in the clouds by Mother’s Day.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.