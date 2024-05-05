Spring fever will be in full effect to kick things off Monday as the rain ends from west to east overnight.

Look for plenty of sunshine during the afternoon on Monday for southwest Maine, but clouds hold tough in eastern parts of the state.

Temps will flirt and reach 70 for the first two days of the week, except for a cooler breeze along the coastline.

Tuesday is shaping up to be the pick of the week and a day to really savor every bit of warmth and sunshine because it’s all downhill from there.

Clouds, cooler weather and showers get back in the picture Wednesday through the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend.

Friday will be the coldest day with highs not reaching 50 degrees. Look for some breaks in the clouds by Mother’s Day.

