The stormy weather has finally let up a bit and there are no big ones on the horizon except some April showers headed our way to start the workweek.

Look for things to dry out by midweek though, and measurable rain holds off until late into the week.

The rain expected to move in by Thursday or Friday will be brief and not add up to all that much. This will help the swollen rivers recede further this week.

Temperatures will be on the mild side by mid-April standards, with most locations hovering just on either side of 60 degrees, dropping to the mid-50s at times late in the week, but no early flower or crop-crushing cold is in the forecast.

Still, it’s normally best to hold off until May for planting most things in Maine as Mother Nature has been known to have a few surprises up her sleeve this time of year.

