It’s hard to imagine a better weather forecast for a total solar eclipse, especially in Maine and on April 8 of all times when typically it’s about 75-90% cloud over.
Nevertheless, here we are, hours before an expected life-changing event in the path of totality with a clear sky Monday afternoon as the expectation.
Temps will be mild as we push the 60s even in the central highlands thanks to a westerly breeze around high pressure to our south. There won’t be any rain or snow, it will be sheer perfection.
The next storm holds off until mid to late week with more than 1 inch of rain and no snow in the forecast. Mud season will be in full swing, that’s as guaranteed as the eclipse.
