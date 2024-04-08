News Center Maine

It’s hard to imagine a better weather forecast for a total solar eclipse, especially in Maine and on April 8 of all times when typically it’s about 75-90% cloud over.

Nevertheless, here we are, hours before an expected life-changing event in the path of totality with a clear sky Monday afternoon as the expectation.

Related

Everything you need to know to watch Monday’s total solar eclipse in Maine

Temps will be mild as we push the 60s even in the central highlands thanks to a westerly breeze around high pressure to our south. There won’t be any rain or snow, it will be sheer perfection.

The next storm holds off until mid to late week with more than 1 inch of rain and no snow in the forecast. Mud season will be in full swing, that’s as guaranteed as the eclipse.

News Center Maine

News Center Maine

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
solar eclipse 2024
Related Stories
Latest Articles