All you need to know about when, where and how to see the April 8 solar eclipse, plus events happening from southern Maine to Aroostook County, starting this week.
Several communities in the rural and northern parts of the state, located in the path of totality, hope for an astronomical tourist boom when the eclipse becomes visible on the afternoon of April 8.
Many libraries are distributing free solar eclipse glasses to patrons to prepare for the April 8 event.
Johanna Johnston, event coordinator for Maine Eclipse and her colleagues in began preparations for the eclipse nearly 3 years ago. The path of totality includes a large swath of the county.
Edward Herrick-Gleason, director of the University of Southern Maine's Southworth Planetarium, says a total eclipse is something to behold. And yes, you need those funny glasses.
There are lots of eclipse activities, but also places to shop, dine and explore nature.
The last total solar eclipse over Maine was on July 20, 1963, and the next one will not be until May 1, 2079.
Sound and touch devices will be available at public gatherings on April 8, when a total solar eclipse crosses North America, the moon blotting out the sun for a few minutes.
Odds of a cloudy day are high, but hopes remain high.
The total solar eclipse, which will be visible from more than a dozen states, is fueling a small spending boom across the nation.
The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that air traffic delays are likely on April 8, when the eclipse will sweep through North America from Mexico to Canada.
Emergency management agencies, law enforcement, medical providers and others are coordinating plans ahead of the April 8 eclipse, which is expected to draw visitors to rural areas across the state.