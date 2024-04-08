In photos: Thousands ascend on Jackman for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ total solar eclipse
Locals and officials say the crowd is likely the biggest they have ever seen in Jackman. All photos by photographers Rich Abrahamson & Anna Chadwick.
Miranda Silvious of northern Virginia shows her total eclipse T-shirt to Denise Ten Brink of Ann Arbor, Michigan, while the pair chatted while preparing to watch the total solar eclipse at the town office in Jackman on Monday. Silvio’s said she saw the 2017 total solar eclipse in Nashville. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Eclipse viewers walk on Main Street alongside vehicle traffic to the Jackman Town Office before Monday’s big event. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Eclipse watchers prepare Monday afternoon to observe the total solar eclipse near the Jackman Town Office. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Sarah Fisher of Damariscotta tests her solar eclipse glasses along Main Street in Jackman Monday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
A woman shoots video from a vehicle on Main Street in Jackman while rolling past crowds before the total solar eclipse Monday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Jack Angeles, 13, left, and sister Martina Angeles, 10, of Boston, Mass., read while waiting to view the total solar eclipse along Main Street in Jackman on Monday. The pair and their parents, Merlin and Derrick Everitt, drove their truck from Boston to Jackman to get a good look at the rare celestial phenomenon. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Chris Tredeau points to the sky as he anticipates viewing the total solar eclipse from Jackman Monday. Tredeau, of Waterville, said he wrote eclipse-themed poetry in preparation for the event. He said he planned to play music, sing and drink coffee while waiting for the eclipse. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Chris Tredeau strums his guitar as others snack while waiting to view a total solar eclipse in Jackman Monday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Peter Birren, left, and wife Rosemary Ouellet of Harvard, Mass., make shadows as they filter the total solar eclipse through their hands in Jackman Monday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Skyler Lehmkuhl of Schenectady, New York, watches through a telescope as the total solar eclipse begins in Jackman Monday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Viewers watch the total solar eclipse Monday afternoon from near the Jackman Town Office. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
The diamond ring effect is shown during a total solar eclipse in Jackman Monday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Sydney Haigis, left, Amber Varney, standing, and Brandi Eaton, all staff members at the Northland Living Center in Jackman, wait Sunday for customers to buy homemade baked goods at the center’s stand during the Solar Eclipse Festival in Jackman. The Northland Living Center is a facility that provides care for those with intellectual disabilities. The festival continues Monday. Jackman is in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse expected Monday. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and sun, blocking the sun for a short time and preventing sunlight from reaching Earth. Totality is the moment or duration of total obscuration of the sun or moon during an eclipse. In astronomy, obscuration is the concealment of a celestial body by the passage of another between it and observers. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
The sun’s corona is shown as the solar eclipse reaches totality Monday afternoon in Jackman. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
The sun’s corona is shown Monday afternoon as the moon moves directly into its path over Jackman. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
A sliver of sun is still visible from out behind the sun Monday in Jackman before the solar eclipse reached totality. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Ania Rathmann-Noonan, 5, walks with her mother A.J. Rathmann-Noonan, left, and grandma Anne Noonan while sharing the road Monday morning with traffic that plugged the street in anticipation of the total solar eclipse in Jackman later in the day. Ania and her mother are from Brooklyn, New York, while Noonan is from Naples, Florida. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Traffic plugs Main Street in Jackman Monday morning as people flocked near the town office to view the total solar eclipse later in the day. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
George and Karen Wolfe of Scranton, Pennsylvania, take a photo together at the Town Office in Jackman Monday morning while preparing to watch the total solar eclipse later in the day. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Scott McDonald of Fort Worth, Texas, talks about photographing the total solar eclipse while setting up his camera Monday morning near the Jackman Town Office. McDonald says he had intended to watch the eclipse in Texas, but poor weather in the forecast prompted him to change his plans and come to Jackman. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Lawrence Berz of Lee, Maine, uses a kitchen colander to demonstrate safe ways to project the eclipse as PBS photographer Samuel Rowland documents the scene Monday morning at the Town Office in Jackman. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
John Meader, an astronomer and educator, right, assists Helen Roy of China before Roy viewed Jupiter and its moons through Meader’s telescope during a star watching party at the Jackman Town Office in Jackman on Sunday night. About 50 people showed for the event and viewed stars and planets through binoculars, telescopes and camera, The group met on the eve of the total solar eclipse. Jackman is in the path of totality for the Monday total solar eclipse. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Cassy Quirion and her grandfather, Alain Quirion, visit with customers Sunday along Main Street in Jackman while selling syrup from Quwic Maple Syrup Farm Inc. in Jackman. They say they also plan to sell syrup Monday, when the total solar eclipse is expected. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and sun, blocking the sun for a short time and preventing sunlight from reaching Earth. Jackman is in the path of totality for the eclipse. Totality is the moment or duration of total obscuration of the sun or moon during an eclipse. In astronomy, obscuration is the concealment of a celestial body by the passage of another between it and observers. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
A horse-drawn wagon carries passengers Sunday past the Solar Eclipse Festival along Main Street in Jackman. The festival, which continues Monday, is next to the Jackman Town Office at 369 Main St. Jackman is in the path of totality for the total solar eclipse expected Monday. A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the Earth and sun, blocking the sun for a short time and preventing sunlight from reaching Earth. Totality is the moment or duration of total obscuration of the sun or moon during an eclipse. In astronomy, obscuration is the concealment of a celestial body by the passage of another between it and observers. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
Ashley Palmer, right, and her boyfriend, Steve Guberman, of Roxbury, N.J., camp out on the side of the road Monday at the Attean Overlook rest area in Jackman before watching the total solar eclipse. On the back of their Toyota 4Runner is the message, “TOTALITY OR BUST!” They are wearing T-shirts reading, “Total Solar Eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024.” Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
Taylor Smith, left front, and Max Wetter, right front, are joined by Jonathan Chinen, back left, and Tara Bassi, back right, as they prepare Monday afternoon to watch the total solar eclipse in Jackman. The friends drove up from Boston. Anna Chadwick/Morning Sentinel
