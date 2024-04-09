In photos: Look back on the total solar eclipse in Maine
The chances of pristine weather during the rainy April season were slim. But locals, tourists and chasers of celestial events who took a risk on Maine enjoyed the payoff.
Here's some of the best work from our photographers across the state and the path of totality.
People watch the total solar eclipse from Rangeley Town Cove Park in Rangeley on Monday. Maine had clear skies for viewing, while many other states in the path of totality had cloud cover. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Nick Benimoff, center, of Long Island, New York, is flanked by son Maxwell and wife Elizabeth as they watch the eclipse from River Front Park in Houlton on Monday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
A couple from Falmouth watch the eclipse together from a bench on the Eastern Prom in Portland on Monday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Houlton McGuinn and Sarah Bradley of San Francisco, Calif., watch the total eclipse on Monday in Houlton. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Thousands of people crowd together in Houlton’s historic district in preparation for the eclipse on Monday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Melissa Charyk of Sharon, Vt., left, and Laura Karishnan-Mackie of Holyoke, Mass., watch the eclipse at Rangeley Town Cove Park in Rangeley on Monday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Eclipse watchers sit in the historic district of Houlton waiting for totality. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Kira Scholl, 7, and Dax Scholl, 8, of Cape Elizabeth wear protective glasses as they watch the eclipse through the sunroof of a vehicle at the Eastern Prom in Portland on Monday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Sam Lasher and Mary Macaluso, both of Westbrook, watch the eclipse from the Eastern Prom with their dog Ellis on Monday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
The diamond ring effect is shown with the sun’s corona during the total solar eclipse in Jackman on Monday. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
People watch the total solar eclipse from Rangeley Town Cove Park in Rangeley on Monday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A large crowd at River Front Park in Houlton watches the eclipse as it nears totality on Monday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Patricia Deschamps of Kittery and grandson Logan Garde of South Hadley, Mass., watch the eclipse from River Front Park in Houlton on Monday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Linda Solano, left, of Portland, and Haylee Mullen of Gorham, who work at Three Dollar Deweys, shared some eclipse shades and took a look from the alley behind the restaurant Monday afternoon. Michele McDonald/Photo Editor
Chris Tucker, Laura Packard and their children – Fiona, 6, and Julia, 9 – watch the eclipse from Commercial Street in Portland on Monday afternoon. They were on their way to the Telling Room, where Julia has been taking a writing class. Michele McDonald/Photo Editor
People watch the total solar eclipse from Rangeley Town Cove Park in Rangeley on Monday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
James Knick tests out a drone at Height of Land in Roxbury while his partner Allen Walker of Readfield reads in the back of their truck, with their dogs Cody and Buddy, at Height of Land on Monday morning. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Crowds form at Height of Land in Roxbury on Monday morning ahead of the eclipse. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A mass of eclipse enthusiasts gather at Whip Willow Farm Scenic Overlook in Rangeley on Monday morning. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Rob Martin of Peru digs out a space for his truck at Height of Land in Roxbury on Monday morning in preparation for watching the eclipse. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Brian Frati and son Luke, 5, watch the eclipse while mother Rachel Frati looks on. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Michael Bushore of Bellevue, Wash., watches the eclipse through protective lenses on Monday in downtown Houlton. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Kineece Lau and Kwesi Adjei, both of Portland, react as they watch the eclipse together on the Eastern Prom on Monday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Rob Burgess of Southern Maine Astronomers looks through binoculars at the sun while setting up at Rangeley Town Cove Park. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Fred Leadbetter of Poland sets up his scope at Height of Land in Roxbury on Monday morning. Leadbetter bought the scope last summer in preparation for Monday’s eclipse and is using it for the first time. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Riley Shible, 11, of Poland looks out over Rangeley Lake on Monday morning while waiting for the eclipse. Riley drove to Rangely with his father to see the eclipse in totality. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Mitch Heydt of Stow, Mass, gets set up with cameras at Whip Willow Farm Scenic Overlook in Rangeley on Monday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Allie Webber and Tripp Richardson, both of Portland, lie on a blanket as they watch the eclipse on the Eastern Prom on Monday. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
The sun’s corona is shown Monday afternoon as the moon moves directly into its path over Jackman. Rich Abrahamson/Morning Sentinel
