Gorham police say a section of County Road will be closed until Tuesday evening because of a car crash that knocked down a utility pole and power lines.

The road, also known as Route 22, is closed from Deering Road in Gorham to the intersection of Broadturn, Long Plains and Portland roads at the town line between Scarborough and Buxton.

The crash, reported before 8 a.m. Tuesday, broke a utility pole and brought power lines down across the intersection of Route 22 and Hodgdon Road.

“All crews are working diligently, but because of extensive damage and repairs, the road will remain closed until later this evening,” Gorham police said in a Facebook post.

Police have not said if anyone was injured or released other details about the crash.

