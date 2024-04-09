AUGUSTA — House Majority Leader Mo Terry defended Democrats’ pre-dawn votes Saturday to take money out of the state’s highway and bridge fund and roll back income tax relief for pensioners, but also said lawmakers are reconsidering budget decisions that came under criticism this week from Gov. Janet Mills and Republicans.

Late-night budget decisions are not uncommon in the final days of legislative sessions, but the budget votes Saturday by the Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee are facing strong criticism from Republicans, who are the minority in both chambers.

When asked whether it was good practice to make significant budget changes in the middle of the night, Terry said, “absolutely.”

“We do a lot of things in the middle of the night towards the send of session,” the Gorham Democrat said during a press gaggle before Tuesday’s session. “It’s sort of the nature of the beast.”

Although Terry defended the timing of the votes, which came as a surprise to Republicans, the Mills administration and some Democrats, Terry also said budget negotiations are ongoing that Democrats are not standing firmly behind the proposal that came out of committee.

“I wouldn’t say anything is being stood behind strongly because there are still negotiations happening on a bunch of different topics,” Terry said. “I don’t know if rollback is the right word, but definitely reconsideration of all kinds of things.”

It wasn’t clear exactly how much new spending is included in the committee’s proposal. Terry said Tuesday that she still did not have that information, or a list of changes made to Mills’ proposal, which would increase the two-year state budget to $10.41 billion, up from the current $10.3 billion.

Through a series of partisan votes taking place between midnight and nearly 3 a.m. Saturday morning, Democrats on the budget-writing committee voted to give their committee control of the state’s highway budget, which is typically reviewed and approved by the Transportation Committee.

They also voted to take away $14 million in surplus funding from the current transportation budget — a figure that could grow to $60 million in future budgets, according to Bruce Van Note, the commissioner of the Maine Department of Transportation, who opposed the move.

Republicans viewed that move, along with a party-line vote to rollback income tax relief approved last year for pensioners, as a betrayal for lawmakers’ promises to residents and a sign that majority Democrats did not bargain in good faith last year.

The late-night maneuver also drew quick criticism and opposition from Gov. Janet Mills and the chairman of the Transportation Committee.

A spokesperson for Mills said Monday that the governor has “significant concerns” because lawmakers decided to spend $107 million she wanted to set aside for future cost increases to state government and because they proposed rolling back to tax relief for pensioners, reducing aid to dairy farms, and “raiding” the state’s highway fund.

“She urges the Legislature to reconsider these ill-advised changes, to avoid creating new programs that will require ongoing funding, and to advance a fiscally responsible budget that is sustainable in the long term,” spokesperson Ben Goodman said in a written statement.

A spokesperson for Senate President Troy Jackson said Monday Senate Democrats have concerns about the spending plan, including inadequate support for dairy farmers, funding for York Hospital, ongoing funding for Maine veterans’ homes, support for teachers, and language to close the state workforce gap.

“I think there are concerns amongst our caucus with the current version of the supplemental budget that we are hoping to address,” Kirby said.

Last year, lawmakers supported increasing the amount of pension income that’s exempt from state income taxes from $30,000 to $35,000, followed by incremental increases to bring it to $48,000. Committee Democrats, however, voted to increase it to $35,000 and then peg future increases to inflation, a move they said would generate more revenue for the state.

Kirby said the budget recommended by the committee continues to fund public education at 55%, invests $76 million into housing initiatives, restores Mills’ proposed rollback of the Medicare Savings Program, funding services for mass violence victims and overtime costs for first responders related to the Lewiston mass shooting.

This story will be updated.

