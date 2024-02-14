Gov. Janet Mills released details of a $71 million budget proposal Wednesday that includes new funding for public safety and mental health initiatives in the wake of the state’s deadliest mass shooting.

The proposal would add to a $10.34 billion state budget and comes as Maine is anticipating an additional $265 million in revenue through the fiscal year ending in June 2025.

“This proposal strikes the balance between making timely investments to address urgent needs – like public safety, mental health, housing, education, and health care – and saving money to ensure that our state continues to stand on strong fiscal footing in the future,” Mills said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the Legislature in the coming months to arrive at a budget that protects our fiscal health and that makes prudent investments to support the health, safety, and welfare of Maine people.”

In the wake of the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston, Mills has proposed a package of gun safety measures, the legislation for which is expected to be unveiled in the coming days. She said Wednesday that she is also using her supplemental budget to compliment the legislation with new investments in public safety and mental health.

The governor’s proposal also includes investments in homelessness and housing, child safety and welfare and funds to address the opioid crisis.

And it sets aside $107 million in projected revenue to ensure Maine can continue funding programs already approved by the Legislature.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: