Maine’s top education officials want to shift the state’s responsibility for helping disabled children onto local school districts.

Department of Education Commissioner Pender Makin in a presentation Thursday told the Legislature’s Education and Cultural Affairs Committee that she wants local school districts, not the state, to provide disability services to young children.

But lawmakers seemed skeptical, asking how they can be confident the state will provide sufficient financial support and not leave local school districts to take on the fiscal burden of educating and serving all 3 and 4 year old children with disabilities. They also asked how local school districts – many who do not currently offer pre-K – will provide services and how current CDS employees’ jobs will be protected.

CDS is responsible for providing disability services to young kids before they reach the K-12 school system, but for years it has been failing to meet its legal obligation to provide those services, and repeated legislative attempts to reform the system have failed.

Related Maine is failing its youngest kids in need of disability services

One of the biggest difficulties has been in getting the support of superintendents who are concerned about assuming the fiscal and actual responsibility for providing disability services, said Rep. Michael Brennan, D – Portland.

He said he wants to have a fairly high level of certainty that the state will minimize the local financial impact.

Advertisement

Superintendents and CDS employees who spoke with the Press Herald outside of Thursday’s presentation said they are concerned the plan will not provide adequate support to school districts and that it will fail to resolve some of the major challenges CDS faces today.

REFORMING CDS

CDS, which serves kids with disabilities from birth until their 6th birthday, has long struggled to meet the needs of its clients, particularly children ages 3 to 6. Children with autism, developmental disabilities and other challenges who are supposed to receive supports like speech, occupational and physical therapy are being left on waitlists for months, sometimes years.

Some children age out of the agency before ever receiving the help they need and are legally entitled to. In October, 17.77% of CDS’ clients, or 550 children, were going without services, state officials said Thursday.

The agency gained renewed attention in November after 96% of its employees voted that they have no confidence in their director, Roberta Lucas. Lucas was not at Thursday’s presentation.

And now the federal government has caught wind of CDS’ failure to comply with federal law requiring states to provide appropriate services to children with disabilities. As a result, the U.S. Department of Education is taking a close look at CDS during its routine audit of Maine’s pre-K through 12th grade special education system and could come in to fix the system if Maine fails to do so, Makin said at a meeting with employees in January.

Advertisement

As it stands now, CDS is an independent agency under the Maine education department. It is responsible for making sure that young children get the support and services they are legally entitled to and need to succeed in life and fully participate in the public education system. The agency is responsible for evaluating children, deciding if and what services they need and connecting them the appropriate providers and programs.

Makin’s proposal would not dissolve CDS, it would only restructure how the agency provides services for 3 and 4 year olds. The agency would retain responsibility for providing disability services to kids from birth until their 3rd birthday.

The proposal outlines a timeline for moving those responsibilities for 3 and 4 year old children to Maine’s public school districts – by the 2026-27 school year, schools would be legally required to make sure children are receiving appropriate services either in-house or by contracting with private preschools or service providers.

The state would support public schools in taking on this mammoth task by leaving CDS’ nine statewide service centers open to assist schools when needed and by providing school districts funding.

In the first year, the state would pay the entire cost of educating 3 and 4 year old children with disabilities. In the years following, the cost would be split between the state and local school districts, which is likely to impact local property taxes. The state would set aside an additional $24 million to support the transition.

It would also create a carve out for children who are already receiving services through CDS: anyone who under 3 and doing well in the current system will be allowed to continue beyond their 3rd birthday.

Advertisement

CDS has historically been more successful in providing services to children from birth through 2 years of age.

EMPLOYEE CONCERNS

Makin said she hopes the plan will “perhaps start to unwind some of the harm that has been done over the years.”

But some CDS employees are less optimistic.

“I don’t feel like it’s going to resolve the issues because regardless for who is responsible for delivering (Free and Appropriate Education) the circumstances are going to be the same,” said Colleen Brown, who has been a CDS employee since 2017.

“There aren’t enough providers, aren’t enough ed techs, aren’t enough qualified staff and people to meet the needs of children. When I read between the lines, it just seems like a way to force public schools to take on this burden.”

Advertisement

Ultimately, Brown said she understands why it would be beneficial to hand over CDS’ current responsibilities to school districts. But without universal pre-K and the shortage of educators and specialists, she doesn’t see how it will help anything, she said.

And some superintendents say they are worried about the costs.

Machias schools Superintendent Scott Porter said he wants 3 and 4 year old children to be served appropriately and knows CDS is struggling, but that he’s concerned about bringing additional students into his school district, creating the physical space appropriate for serving young kids, and putting additional burden on taxpayers.

“For us to take on the work of CDS is going to be a very big task,” said Porter. “There’s no question about it. I’m not willing to jump right in and agree.”

The Education and Cultural Affairs committee will hold a work session on the presentation and decide whether it wants to create a bill to change the structure of CDS and the provision of special education services to young kids in statute.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: