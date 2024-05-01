A 22-year-old man died Monday in a crash at the intersection of Flaggy Meadow and Cressey roads in Gorham.

Nolan Irish of Gorham died at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old Lily Courtney of Biddeford, according to Gorham police. Courtney was evaluated by Gorham Rescue at the scene but was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It is being reconstructed by the Windham Police Department. Police are looking for a witness who was driving a white pickup truck in the area when the crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or any actions prior to the collision to call Detective Stephen Hinkley at 207-222-1660, ext. 1.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: