Lawmakers will return to Augusta next week to consider overriding a handful of vetoes by Gov. Janet Mills and try to advance additional spending bills that were passed by both chambers but still need funding.

An announcement on Tuesday morning from the presiding officers — Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland — says lawmakers will return to Augusta on Friday, May 10 to “conduct business and consider the objections of Governor Mills.” The Legislature would need the support of two-thirds of its members to override any vetoes.

Spokespeople for Jackson confirmed that lawmakers also plan to take up some of the dozens of bills that are awaiting funding on what’s known the special appropriations table. Those bills have passed both chambers but still need funding before being sent to Mills to be signed or vetoed.

But the plan to take up additional spending bills is at odds with an opinion by a previous attorney general who argued that lawmakers could not pass any other bills, besides overriding vetoes, without calling a special session, which is unlikely to happen.

State law required lawmakers to finish business by April 17, but an additional day is allowed so lawmakers can try to overturn or sustain on any gubernatorial vetoes issued after adjournment.

It’s unclear whether lawmakers can take up additional business on what is known as “veto day.”

Advertisement

The question was raised at least once before. In 1977, then-Attorney General Joseph Brennan opined that lawmakers would need to call a special session to take up business other vetoes after the statutory adjournment date, which would require action by the governor or by a majority vote of each political party or a 2/3rds vote of the entire Legislature.

So far, neither Mills nor Republicans, who are in the minority in both the House and Senate, have expressed support for a special session.

A spokesperson for Attorney General Aaron Frey said last week he was advising lawmakers on the issue, but declined to provide additional information, saying “we can’t provide legal advice to the public.”

Spokespeople for Jackson and Talbot Ross did not immediately answer questions about how they decided they could take up new spending bills and how the process would work, especially if Mills doesn’t sign any additional spending bills sent to her.

Once lawmakers officially vote the end the session without any future day designated, Mills will be unable to formally veto any more legislation that came out of the Legislature, and bills that she decides not to sign will not go into effect as they normally would. Unless the same Legislature returns for a special session, any unsigned bills will automatically die.

Senate Minority Leader Trey Stewart, R-Presque Isle, said he believes lawmakers can pass additional spending bills on veto day, but he pointed to additional hurdles to enact them. Any amendments to bills coming off the table would need to be approved with a 2/3rds vote of the Legislature, he said.

Advertisement

Stewart said Senate Republicans would oppose any effort to extend the session. “We do not support a special session,” Stewart said.

Lawmakers will certainly take up a handful of vetoes issued by Mills this session, including her rejection of bills to ban bump stocks and other rapid-fire devices that make semi-automatic firearms shoot more like machine guns, a proposed minimum wage for agricultural workers, labor agreements for clean energy projects and higher income taxes for wealthier residents.

Mills has vetoed 49 bills since taking office, all of which have been sustained, including two bills this session that would have banned noncompete agreements between employers and employees and ending the state’s three strikes law for repeated retail thefts.

Mills has vetoed six other bills since lawmakers concluded their business in the early morning hours of April 18.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: