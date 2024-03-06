A legislative committee endorsed a proposal Wednesday that would require health insurance plans to cover the costs of non-prescription birth control, including a new over-the-counter oral contraceptive expected to become available in U.S. stores later this month.

The Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee voted 7-3 in favor of L.D. 2203, which now faces further votes in the House and Senate. The vote was along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans opposed.

State law already requires insurance coverage of prescription contraceptives without any deductible, co-payment or other cost-sharing requirement.

The proposal, if approved by the full Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills, would extend that to include federally-approved over-the-counter hormonal birth control and emergency contraceptives.

It comes as Opill, the first FDA-approved over-the-counter birth control pill, is expected to become available in U.S. stores later this month.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Poppy Arford, D-Brunswick, introduced the bill following approval last July of Opill for non-prescription use.

She said she wanted to ensure the new birth control and other contraceptives are readily available to Mainers.

“People depend on these products to prevent unwanted pregnancies and plan their families,” she said in written testimony. “Maine people have a right to a full range of affordable, nonprescription reproductive health products.”

Maine currently doesn’t require insurance providers to cover any other non-prescription medications, and one lawmaker who opposed the bill Wednesday cited that as a concern.

“My opposition to this is really just I don’t like the idea of us now requiring over-the-counter medications to be covered,” said Rep. Joshua Morris, R-Turner.

Rep. Scott Cyrway, R-Albion, who also opposed the bill, raised a question about the cost of the proposal, a concern that was also raised by some insurance providers during a public hearing last month.

But Rep. Jane Pringle, D-Windham, said data shows that improving access to contraception reduces overall healthcare costs. “What’s the reduced cost of maternity care? What number of abortions were prevented by providing someone access?… It’s lots and lots of money saved,” she said.

The bill is supported by reproductive rights advocates and medical professionals who testified last month that it would help expand access to contraceptives and prevent unwanted pregnancies.

“As other state lawmakers look to restrict access to birth control and related care, today’s majority vote shows that Maine’s elected leaders understand the importance of expanded access to contraception for the people of Maine,” said Lisa Margulies, vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund, in a statement Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Mills said the governor believes in eliminating barriers to the access of FDA-approved oral contraceptives. “The governor’s office worked with the bill sponsor, legislators, and other stakeholders to advance a bill that will increase insurance coverage of over-the-country oral contraceptives,” said Ben Goodman.

