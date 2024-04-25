The operator of the Amtrak Downeaster on Thursday outlined three sites being considered for a new Portland station along the main rail line between Boston and Brunswick.

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority and VHB, an engineering consulting firm, identified one site between Congress Street and Park Avenue behind Amato’s/McDonald’s on St. John Street with access to Congress Street.

A second possibility is south of Congress Street near Union Station Plaza between the Cumberland County Jail and St. John Street.

And a third option unveiled during the virtual meeting is for southern end of St. John Street between Northern Light Mercy Hospital and St. John Street.

Patricia Quinn, executive director of the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority, said officials are “very early in the process” and that a rough cost estimate would be in a “few tens of millions of dollars.”

“Without knowing exactly what we’re going to build, it’s hard to get there,” she said, referring to a more precise cost estimate.

The intent of building a new Portland station is to increase the passenger train’s efficiency and appeal to travelers.

A new station could ease traveler and parking congestion where the Downeaster stops at the Portland Transportation Center owned by and shared with the Concord Coach Lines bus company.

The transportation center, at Thompson’s Point at Congress Street and Interstate 295, takes the northbound Downeaster onto a branch of Pan Am Railways’ main line. To continue north, the train must back up to the main line, which takes 15 minutes and reduces the timeliness and efficiency of the passenger service.

Gordon Edington, project manager at VHB, said the “cumulative operational impacts” include five round-trips daily call for 20 additional train movements to enter and leave the Portland Transportation Center. Northbound and southbound delays add 2½ hours a day “just to make this reverse move.”

“That additional time makes the Downeaster travel less competitive with other modes of transportation,” such as cars or buses, he said.

The Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority served 600,000 passengers in 2023, and 125,000 were affected by the reverse move, Edington said. It required 3,600 hours of crew overtime, trains used 8,600 gallons of fuel, and time spent by passengers cost nearly $1 million in additional costs last year, Edington said.

Moving the station to the main line would result in a two-minute station stop instead of 15 minutes required now, he said.

The authority was established in 1995 by the Maine Legislature to oversee the restoration and operation of passenger rail service from Boston to Maine. It manages day-to-day operations of the Downeaster, including budgets, contracts, marketing and customer service.

