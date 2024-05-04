Three people were injured Saturday when they were caught between an antique vehicle and a float carrying children in a May Day parade in Kennebunk.

“In what appears to be a total accident an antique vehicle lurched forward unexpectedly and ended up crushing several people between a car and a trailer being used as a float with numerous children on it,” Kennebunk Fire-Rescue officials said in a statement.

The incident occurred at the start of the parade formation on Water Street.

Of the three adults injured, two have significant injuries to the lower extremities. Several children had “bumps and bruises,” according to fire rescue officials.

Fire rescue officials said bystanders, including two physician assistants, helped manage patients at the scene.

This story will be updated.

