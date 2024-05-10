ROCKLAND — L.L. Bean heiress and businesswoman Linda Bean has left her estate to her three sons and two other people, according to the will filed Thursday.

The value of the estate is not listed in the will but a range of the value will be known after the estate pays its filing fee, which is expected to be within the next few days.

Bean died March 23, at the age of 82.

The will, dated Aug. 31, 2022, directs that her tangible personal property and remainder of the estate be given to the trustees of the Linda L. Bean Revocable Trust. Other paperwork filed May 9 in the Knox County Registry of Probate lists her three sons — Jason Clark of Port Clyde, Nathan Clark of Tenants Harbor and Kevin Clark of Port Clyde, as trustees.

In addition, the personal representative of the estate — Veronika Carlson of St. George — and Benjamin Lombard of Portland are listed as trustees. Lombard is a certified public accountant with a focus on income tax planning for individuals and closely-held businesses. He has served as volunteer treasurer for non-profit organizations.

How the properties will be divided up is not specified in the will.

Advertisement

“To the extent possible, she (personal representative) will coordinate with my sons and my estate team to continue my businesses, lobster and product brands, completion of my charitable commitments and historic preservation projects, and the disposition of my Teel Island real estate and fine art collections,” the will states.

Bean bought lobster dealerships in the region and owned the Port Clyde General Store and Tenants Harbor General Store. She founded the Perfect Maine Lobster brand in 2007.

St. George Town Manager Rick Erb said May 9 he has spoken with Carlson and that the plans to rebuild the Port Clyde General Store, Dip Net Restaurant and associated businesses are still proceeding. No formal application has yet been filed with the town.

The commercial complex, which was the heart of the village, was destroyed by fire on Sept. 27, 2023.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous