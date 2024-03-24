ST. GEORGE — Linda L. Bean, a granddaughter of the founder of L.L. Bean who built businesses of her own, died Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Linda L. Bean,” said Veronika Carlson, president of Linda Bean’s Perfect Maine Hospitality, in a statement Sunday.

Bean was 82 years old.

“Linda was known for her amazing work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit as well as her pride and dedication to her home state of Maine and L.L.Bean, the company her grandfather founded,” Carlson said.

Bean bought lobster dealerships in the region and owned the Port Clyde General Store and Tenants Harbor General Store. She founded the Perfect Maine Lobster brand in 2007.

She was educated in public schools in Freeport and Yarmouth through eighth grade, and then attended the Oak Grove School for Girls in Vassalboro, the Waynflete School in Portland and Antioch College in Ohio, where she studied business and accounting before graduating in 1964, according to her company’s website.

Advertisement

Bean and her sister, Diana, donated to philanthropic causes, including Life Flight of Maine medical helicopters and emergency airlift medical teams and equipment; construction of twin helicopter landing pads atop Maine Medical Center in Portland; and a to-be-built St. George School System building that will specialize in the trades, according to the company website.

Bean also had a lifelong interest in Maine art and New England history. She founded the N.C. Wyeth Research Foundation & Reading Libraries, a private nonprofit entity that is building or restoring Wyeth properties in Port Clyde; Wilmington, Delaware; and Needham, Massachusetts.

She served on the boards of the Maine Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, the Brandywine Conservancy & Art Museum in Pennsylvania, Portland Museum of Art, Collections of the Maine Historical Society, Eagle Forum Education and Legal Defense Fund in Missouri, Intercollegiate Studies Institute and L.L. Bean.

Bean also ran for political office on multiple occasions, unsuccessfully seeking Maine’s 1st Congressional District seat as a Republican in 1988 and 1992.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: