A Massachusetts Man has been charged with assaulting an infant in Wells, police said.

Wells Police and Wells Emergency Medical Services on Wednesday responded to 395 Post Road for a report of an infant exhibiting signs of lethargy, police said in a social media post. Emergency medical services administered care.

Matthew Fowler, 34, of Haverhill, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated assault, police said. He was transported to the York County Jail.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit and York County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.

Wells Police could not be reached for additional questions Friday night.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: