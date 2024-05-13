Bao Bao Dumpling House is moving from Portland to Brunswick, according to a social media post from an owner on Monday.

Co-owner Cara Stadler said in a Facebook post that the restaurant, which has been closed since February, would move, though she didn’t give a timeline for the plan.

“We’re condensing our operations to Brunswick, and soon will be selling our dumplings frozen,” Stadler’s post stated. “We’re excited to bring Bao Bao back with a few upgrades, including our partner and chef @chefshould Leon Vuong. We’re going to have the old staples from Portland mixed with some new twists and a few more fun family style options.”

Bao Bao closed in late February due to a labor shortage. The restaurant, which is on Spring Street, announced that it would remain closed through the end of March as the owners sought a replacement crew.

Stadler noted on Facebook at the time that while she’d normally pick up the slack herself, she was using the break to take maternity leave and care for her new baby.

Stadler could not immediately be reached for an interview about the move to Brunswick.

