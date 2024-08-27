The dump truck that fell through the wooden planks of a covered bridge between Gorham and Windham weighed more than six times the posted weight limit.

Maine State Police confirmed that the driver of the Ford F750 was given a $2,500 weight violation for attempting to bring the 36,000-pound truck across Babb’s Bridge, which has a 3-ton, or 6,000-pound, weight limit.

Police identified the driver as 37-year-old Joshua Polewarzyk, of Limington. After the truck fell through the bridge Friday afternoon, he was able to climb out and had minor injuries.

The truck is owned by a Biddeford-based company called The Driveway Guys. The company did not answer a phone call Tuesday morning.

Three wreckers worked for hours on Friday afternoon to right the truck, which had been flipped upside down, and bring it up a hill on the side of the bridge, where it was then loaded onto a tow truck. As the road was closed, Gorham neighbors, kayakers and paddleboarders watched the difficult retrieval operation.

The bridge will need to be closed for months for repairs, even in the “best-case scenario” where only the bridge deck would need to be replaced, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Transportation said Friday evening. The one-lane bridge carries roughly 360 vehicles a day.

