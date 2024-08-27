Portland police said a man is in custody after he attempted to rob the U.S. Post Office on Forest Avenue Monday evening.

Police said the 32-year-old man approached the counter and threatened to shoot the clerk, who refused to open the register. The man left, and police found and arrested him in Deering Oaks Park. He is now in custody at Cumberland County Jail.

The man, who police said is homeless, faces charges of robbery, criminal threatening, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, indecent conduct and violating conditions of release. He also had an outstanding warrant, according to the Portland Police Department.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this case to call 207-874-8575 or text the keyword PPDME and a message to 847411.

