The last of four men arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Woodford Street two years ago has rejected a 12-year plea deal with prosecutors.

Jonathan Geisinger, 47, is charged with felony murder and robbery in connection with the April 2022 death of Derald “Darry” Coffin.

Prosecutors believe that Geisinger was one of the men who tried to rob Coffin early that morning, and was there when Damion Butterfield — who has been convicted of murder in the killing — shot Coffin and his friend Annabelle Hartnett, who survived her injuries. Prosecutors have also said that it was Geisinger’s gun Butterfield used in the shooting.

Geisinger pleaded not guilty in July 2022. He has spent more than two years in jail awaiting trial.

At a status conference in Cumberland County Superior Court on Tuesday, prosecutors from the Office of the Maine Attorney General said they were prepared to offer Geisinger one final deal in exchange for a guilty plea: 12 years in prison and four years of probation. The total sentence would have been 30 years, but he would not have to serve the rest of that time if he was successful on probation.

Their deal would also have addressed several other open, unrelated charges against Geisinger, including a domestic violence assault charge in York County. Prosecutors said they would not require him to spend any additional time in prison for that, but he would have a longer probation. The state was also willing to dismiss some of his lesser charges.

Advertisement

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Bogue said they believed that deal would allow Coffin’s family to “finally be able to move on from this tragedy.” She also said it was their last offer, and that after this they will be seeking more prison time at trial.

Coffin’s family was in court Tuesday morning when Bogue described the plea offer and when Geisinger eventually rejected it. They have described the toll that the length of these multiple cases has taken on their ability to heal from losing Coffin, who grew up in the Midcoast area and was a father of two. His brother declined to speak about the failed plea deal after Tuesday’s hearing.

Geisinger was given time to speak with his attorneys before telling Superior Justice Thomas McKeon he would “absolutely not” be taking the deal.

“I just want to make sure though, your answer is no?” McKeon said. “And you understand that the state has indicated that the offer will be taken off the table today? You’ve had enough time to discuss the consequences with your attorney?”

Geisinger assured the judge he had.

McKeon said that the next step is trial, which won’t happen any sooner than August 2025.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the other three defendants’ cases have been resolved.

Butterfield pleaded guilty after a two week trial in December and was later sentenced to 35 years in prison. (He is appealing a judge’s order denying his request to withdraw that plea, which he entered after two weeks of trial and just after a verdict had been reached, but not read. Butterfield’s lawyers had tried to argue Geisinger was an alternative suspect.

Anthony Osborne, who police say orchestrated the event, was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to robbery.

Thomas MacDonald pleaded guilty in April 2023 to one count of hindering apprehension. MacDonald was originally charged with felony murder, too, but prosecutors agreed to drop that charge and have used his confessions to police to build their case. He has yet to be sentenced. He will likely testify against Geisinger if he goes to trial, as he did with Butterfield.

Copy the Story Link