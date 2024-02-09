A man who set up the robbery that killed Derald “Darry” Coffin on Woodford Street in Portland will serve eight years in state prison.

Anthony Osborne, 46, was sentenced to 22 years total on Friday, but a judge agreed to suspend the rest of Osborne’s time, which he will have to serve if he violates the conditions of his 4-year probation.

Osborne is one of four men who were charged for their alleged roles in Coffin’s death and the shooting of Annabelle Hartnett, who survived her injuries. Prosecutors said Friday morning in Cumberland County Superior Court that Osborne was the “catalyst” in Coffin’s death.

In a deal with prosecutors, he pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in January, days before he was set to go to trial.

Osborne spent several hours with the victims on April 25, 2022, promising them drugs later in the evening. Then, after midnight, he told three other men where to find him on Woodford Street, saying them Coffin had drugs and money they could steal.

One of those men was Damion Butterfield, 24, the friend of Osborne’s 25-year-old son. Butterfield pleaded guilty to shooting Coffin and Hartnett in December but is now trying to withdraw that plea and ask for a new trial.

Coffin was 43 years old when he died. His death has devastated his family, his brother Terry Leonard told Superior Justice MaryGay Kennedy.

“Darry was the joker, he was our light, and we miss him greatly,” Leonard said.

He addressed Kennedy while standing beside his mother and Coffin’s two young children, who were 12 and 2 years old when Coffin was killed.

“Both kids could really use their dad right now, but your actions assisted in the devastation,” Leonard said to Osborne.

Leonard asked how Osborne could have set up someone who he considered a close friend. He said Osborne’s sentence will never compare to what Coffin’s family has struggled with – sleepless nights, dreams of his brother, and navigating four different criminal cases, including Butterfield’s two-week trial last year.

Crying into the sleeve of her sweater, Coffin’s daughter briefly stepped up to the courtroom microphone to address Osborne.

“Why?” she asked before the family walked back to their seats.

Osborne told the courtroom on Friday that he was struggling with substance use disorder when Coffin was shot – an act of violence that he said “will echo in the hearts of his loved ones for eternity.”

“It just shouldn’t have happened,” Osborne said. “I’m sorry.”

This story will be updated.

