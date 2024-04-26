Coffee By Design and a recently formed union of baristas have reached an agreement that boosts wages, rewards long-time employees and lays out a strategy for improved relations between the company’s workers and managers, officials said.

It is the first independent coffee shop in Maine to have ratified a contract with a labor union, a spokesperson for the Laborers’ International Union of North America, or LIUNA, said in a statement Friday. The Coffee By Design baristas and front-of-house staff are members of Local 327.

“Today’s announcement should be an immense point of pride for Coffee By Design and the workers who power its success,” said Jason J. Shedlock, a regional organizer with the union. “This process showed that when workers and management commit to actively listen to each other, challenge each other’s assumptions of what’s possible and jettison the preconceived construct of winners and losers; a pathway to shared goals becomes clear.”

The company started doing business in 1994 and was one of the earliest and most progressive fair-trade coffee shops in the Portland. It currently has two locations in the city. Its roastery, which sells coffee beans to over 200 businesses and has an on-site cafe, is at 1 Diamond St. Its other coffeehouse is at 67 India St.

“It’s been an amazing feat to watch the baristas of Coffee By Design come together with teamwork, patience, dedication and solidarity,” said Jillian Mercier, a barista and shift leader. “We started this process as a way to make the best coffee shop in Maine even better by ensuring its workers have the tools needed to serve the best customers in Maine.”

One of the outcomes of the new contract is the formation of a “Labor-Management Committee for the purposes of implementing shared goals and exploring new ways to collaborate,” according to the statement.

Union officials did not immediately respond Friday to questions about how many people are members of Local 327, what the wage increases are and how long-time employees are rewarded under the new agreement. Lindemann was traveling Friday afternoon, said she could not answer and deferred questions to Shedlock.

“My priority has always been ensuring our employees have a voice and equal opportunity,” Lindemann said in the statement, adding that “solidarity within our community and workplace is our foundation.”

A barista at the former Congress Street site told the Press Herald in October that she made $14 an hour and got tips that would add an average of $10 an hour, which she called “not sustainable.” She also said baristas had been hoping to firm up workers’ schedules and hours as part of the negotiations.

The company voluntarily recognized the union on Oct. 25, five days before it announced the closure of its original coffeehouse on Congress Street.

Owner Mary Allen Lindemann said at the time the decision was unrelated to workers’ efforts to unionize and came after “years of this location barely breaking even.” A labor organizer who had been working with employees also said talks of shuttering that cafe were “in the works” before the union effort began.

The company was also forced to close its location inside the L.L.Bean store in Freeport last May because of planned renovations there.

Friday’s news contrasts with unionization efforts by workers at national coffee chains with shops in Maine. Starbucks closed its Old Port location at the corner of Exchange and Middle streets late in 2022, a month after employees there voted to form a union. The National Labor Relations Board accused the company of closing that shop and 22 others across the country in response to attempts by workers to unionize.

