The National Labor Relations Board is accusing Starbucks of closing 23 stores, including a Portland location, as retaliation to unionization efforts in 2022. Now, the NLRB wants an order requiring Starbucks to reopen those stores.

Starbucks closed its Old Port location in late 2022, just a month after workers voted to form a union there.

A union movement has swept across the nation’s Starbucks locations, where members of Starbucks Workers United are demanding better working conditions and guaranteed protections.

In August 2022, Starbucks employees at the corner of Middle and Exchange streets in Portland announced intentions to unionize. They wanted to address issues with pay and safety. But in November, Starbucks announced it was closing that branch because the company had to vacate the premises while the building underwent renovations.

In a statement, Starbucks North American President Sara Trilling said that closing the store was a routine change. She declined to answer specific questions about where the company stands on the NLRB allegations.

Now, the NLRB wants Starbucks to not only reopen the Portland store, but offer jobs back to all of the former employees and compensate employees who were financially impacted by the closure.

The Maine AFL-CIO, one of the state’s largrest labor organization, applauded the decision as a move to hold Starbucks accountable and respect the rights of Maine workers.

“Corporations like Starbucks are not above the law even though they act like they are,” the union federation said.

The case now goes to an administrative judge, who will ultimately decide the fate of these 23 stores. However, Portland’s former Starbucks workers won’t see change anytime soon. A hearing won’t be scheduled until August 2024.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: