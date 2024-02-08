The state commission investigating the Lewiston mass shooting is meeting Thursday afternoon to hear members of the Lewiston and Lisbon police departments testify about their initial response to the gunfire which erupted shortly before 7 p.m. on Oct. 25.

The meeting, held at Randall Student Center at the University of Maine at Augusta and streamed online, marks the fourth time the commission has publicly met since Gov. Janet Mills announced its formation in November. The group has been tasked with investigating both the factors that led to the mass shooting and the police response, which included a two-day manhunt for shooter Robert Card.

Previous hearings have centered on the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office’s decision not to confront Card directly – despite receiving multiple warnings about his violent threats – and on the experiences of family members of some of the 18 people killed.

But Thursday’s meeting, a late addition to the commission’s calendar, is focusing more on how police reacted once the shooting began.

Off-duty Lewiston officers were the first to arrive at Just-In-Time Recreation within minutes of when 911 calls began flooding in. But Card was already gone, and soon police were racing across town to the second shooting location at Schemengees Bar & Grille. Card’s abandoned vehicle was found later that night at a Lisbon boat launch.

Sgt. Nathan Morse of the Lisbon police told the commission Thursday that he and his partner were the first ones on scene after the white Subaru Outback was discovered hours after the shootings. He described the chaotic scene, with multiple law enforcement agencies flooding in and converging in an effort to find the shooter.

“Everybody in town was in high alert, so everything out of the ordinary was getting called in,” Morse said.

When the state police tactical team arrived, he said they asked local agencies to leave the scene.

“We backed out,” he said.

Around 2 a.m. Lisbon police helped search the parking lot of the Maine Recycling Center. Police said they didn’t know if Card was there, but had just learned that Card had previously worked at the business.

“We had no information that he was there. I mean, he could have been anywhere,” Lisbon police officer Renee Bernard told the commission.

She said the search involved three officers shining flashlights into open trailers, most of which were entirely empty.

Bernard said officers did not open closed trailers, partly because they didn’t have any specific reason to think Card was hiding in there. But police also became worried that peering into even the semi-open trailers could be dangerous because they had received information that he was armed and might have a thermal sight.

“Tactically, it probably wasn’t the best for us to be searching in this manner – looking into trailers where basically your upper torso and head are made readily available,” Detective Richard St. Amant said.

The Lisbon officers said they searched a couple of more businesses in the area before being told that state police was taking over the search of the area and they needed to leave.

In an interview with the Sun Journal in November, Lewiston police Chief David St. Pierre said he was proud of his officers’ response.

“You hear a lot of departments being criticized for waiting too long to enter” the scene of an active shooter, he said. “That certainly was not the case in this instance. Our officers couldn’t get there fast enough. And they made entry right away. I’m very proud of our police officers. They ran to the gunfire where most people were running away.”

He said at the time that the department was still completing its internal after-action review.

“We’re trying to decipher everything about this whole thing. Who responded? Could we have done anything better? Is there another thing we could have done?” he said. “I don’t think we made very many mistakes. I think we did a great job throughout the whole investigation. But everything we do in law enforcement we learn from and we hope to always do better.”

Maine State Police leaders have said they were responsible for the decision to not deploy a K-9 unit on the night of the shooting to track the shooter from his vehicle to the nearby parking lot where his body was eventually found two days later.

Since offering some initial details about their search for Card in October, Maine State Police have largely been tight-lipped about the specifics of their role in the hunt. Agency leaders are scheduled to testify before the commission on Feb. 15 at 9 a.m.

The commission also is seeking to interview members of the U.S. Army about steps they did or did not take to get Card help and to keep him away from weapons after he began demonstrating erratic behavior. The Army, which is conducting its own investigation into Card, has not accepted the invitation.

But lawmakers in Augusta on Thursday took a major step toward granting the commission subpoena power, which would allow them to compel witnesses to testify. Both the House and Senate voted unanimously to grant the group subpoena power, through the bill still needs final procedural votes before being sent to Gov. Janet Mills. That is expected to happen next week.

This story will be updated.

