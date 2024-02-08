AUGUSTA — The House of Representatives and Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning to approve a bill granting the governor’s commission investigating the Lewiston mass shooting the power to subpoena records and testimony from reluctant witnesses.

The bill breezed through the House by unanimous vote with no discussion and then also through the Senate. It now needs final procedural votes before being sent to Gov. Janet Mills for her signature, which is likely to happen next week.

At least two-thirds of the full Legislature were needed to support the proposal for the commission to immediately issue subpoenas. Approval by a simple majority approval would have meant the power would not take effect until 90 days after the session ends.

Commissioners, who began meeting in November and hope to complete their work in six months, say the bill is needed because some people and groups, including the U.S. Army, have chosen not to sit for interviews. If approved, the subpoena power would expire on July 1.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee unanimously recommended granting the commission subpoena power on Jan. 31.

The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey, is investigating the events leading up to the Oct. 25 shooting that killed 18 people and injured 13 at a bowling alley and a bar, as well the police response, including a two-day manhunt for the suspect, Robert Card, Jr.

Card, an Army reservist, displayed signs of declining mental health in the months leading up to the shooting, according to family and colleagues. His wife had alerted police about decline, and his fellow reservists grew concerned about his behavior during a training mission last summer in New York. He later threatened to shoot up the Army’s training facility in Saco.

Questions were raised after the shooting about why police in New York and Maine, as well as officials with the U.S. Army, didn’t do more to ensure that Card could not carry out that threat, including using existing laws that allow police to temporarily confiscate someone’s firearms if they are deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The Army is conducting its own investigation into the shooting and has not accepted an invitation to testify before the committee.

The commission has held three public meetings and is expected to hear from police from Lewiston and Lisbon today. The commission has already received public testimony from the Sagadohoc County Sheriff’s office and from families of the victims.

This story will be updated.

