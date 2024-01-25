AUGUSTA — Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies who responded to two reports about the declining mental health of the gunman before the mass shootings in Lewiston in October defended their actions Thursday before a commission charged with investigating the facts.

Deputy Chad Carleton of the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, who responded May 3 to a report Robert Card’s son and ex-wife made about his mental health, told the commission he did the best he could with the authority he had. “Through the lens of May 3, I truly believe I took the best action to get him on the right path,” he said.

Members of the Independent Commission to Investigate the Facts of the Tragedy in Lewiston questioned Carleton about the options for responding to someone undergoing a mental health crisis and if his actions could have been different on May 3. Thursday’s meeting was the first since the commission first convened in November, and members questioned four members of the sheriff’s office about the agency’s training and policies and its response to warning signs about Card.

Carleton said his options were limited that day, especially given that Card hadn’t committed any crime.

“If I had specific threats and thought human life was in danger, I would like to think I would have approached the situation differently,” Carleton said.

Card’s family told Carleton that they were worried he hadn’t been “acting normally” and was paranoid that people were talking about him, he testified. But the family also said they thought that having a law enforcement officer approach Card would make the situation worse.

Carleton said he believed they were able to come up with a good alternative plan by approaching Card’s U.S. Army Reserve unit and asking them to intervene. He said he was under the impression Card’s family was also seeking help through his physician.

“I thought I, the family, and the army came up with a good plan and that plan would get him on the course he needed to be on,” Carleton said. “Looking through the post Oct. 25 lens we’re going to open up a lot of discussion.”

Carleton said Maine’s yellow flag law, which allows police to seek court orders to remove firearms from people who are experiencing a mental health crisis, can be cumbersome. “It requires not only protective custody but the second prong of medical review and the third prong of a judicial sign-off,” he said.

The commission also questioned Sgt. Aaron Skolfield, who responded to a Sept. 15 request for a welfare check on Card. Skolfield was asked about a memo that had been shared with him from Card’s Army Reserve unit, including one part in which a fellow reservist was described as saying he was worried Card was “going to snap and do a mass shooting.”

“I took it for what it is as a piece of the puzzle,” Skolfield said when asked how he interpreted that comment, saying the comment itself sounds alarming, but it was just one piece of information.

Thursday’s meeting is the second meeting of the seven-member independent commission, which was appointed by Gov. Janet Mills and Attorney General Aaron Frey to investigate the facts of the mass shootings that killed 18 people on Oct. 25.

On Wednesday, Mills introduced legislation that would give the commission subpoena power to compel witness testimony and documents to aid in its investigation.

Both the House and Senate voted unanimously Thursday, without discussion, to refer the governor’s bill to the Judiciary Committee, where it will receive a public hearing in the coming days or weeks.

The commission is expected to also hear over the next two months from family members of deceased shooting victims who wish to publicly testify, Maine State Police and the U.S. Army.

