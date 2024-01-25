If you’re a fan of Rick Springfield or Richard Marx and are free Thursday night, there are still a few tickets left for their 7:30 p.m. performance at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium.

Feel like something more mellow? Wind down your week by tucking into one of these cozy nooks in southern Maine, like the one pictured here at Henry’s Public House or the couches and fireplace upstairs at Ri Ra in Portland.

Hear Joe Boucher belt the songs of Elton John and Billy Joel in Lewiston on Friday night.

Or head to Biddeford for live music from singer and guitarist Mike Maurice at Blaze Brewing, and enjoy an Open Mic Session IPA while you’re there.

Go cheer on the Maine Celtics on either Friday or Saturday night at the Portland Expo. They’ll be tipping off against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

You can sleep in as long as you want and still linger over an indulgent breakfast, served all day at Station Grill in Lewiston. We recommend the pancakes.

