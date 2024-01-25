From left, Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, who are performing Thursday night in Portland. Photo courtesy of the artists

If you’re a fan of Rick Springfield or Richard Marx and are free Thursday night, there are still a few tickets left for their 7:30 p.m. performance at Portland’s Merrill Auditorium.

A cushy spot to settle into at Henry’s Public House in Portland. Photo by Artisan Agenda

Feel like something more mellow? Wind down your week by tucking into one of these cozy nooks in southern Maine, like the one pictured here at Henry’s Public House or the couches and fireplace upstairs at Ri Ra in Portland.

Joe Boucher. Photo by Jeff Swanson

Hear Joe Boucher belt the songs of Elton John and Billy Joel in Lewiston on Friday night.

Open Mic Session IPA. Label art courtesy of Blaze Brewing Co.

Or head to Biddeford for live music from singer and guitarist Mike Maurice at Blaze Brewing, and enjoy an Open Mic Session IPA while you’re there.

Nathan Knight holds the ball after scoring for the Maine Celtics game vs. Long Island at the Portland Expo. Sofia Aldinio/ Staff Photographer

Go cheer on the Maine Celtics on either Friday or Saturday night at the Portland Expo. They’ll be tipping off against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

A colossal pancake from Station Grill Restaurant. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

You can sleep in as long as you want and still linger over an indulgent breakfast, served all day at Station Grill in Lewiston. We recommend the pancakes.

