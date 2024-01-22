The most recent addition to the list of reasons why Biddeford is such a cool city comes courtesy of Blaze Brewing Co., located on Pearl Street.

The brewery’s Open Mic IPA is a limited-release beer created for the purpose of supporting Maine-based musicians and music venues through the Maine Music Alliance. The beer will be on a quarterly release schedule, and with each release, Blaze will donate $2,500 to the alliance.

Maine Music Alliance formed in November of 2020, eight months into the pandemic, when music venues were still closed and struggling. The alliance comprises Maine music professionals and performers working to increase the awareness around the extraordinary live music venues in Maine and the significant impact they have on our local economy.

Blaze Brewing decided that, not only did they want to launch a beer to help raise funds for the alliance, they wanted to join the ranks of breweries and distilleries that host shows. The brewery recently opened an intimate performance space, and the live music series kicked off on Jan. 12 with a show from Dave Gutter. The room can hold 125 people, and Blaze has partnered with the music production and promotions company The Arme Group to put on the series.

The Friday night shows are scheduled through April 19, and more will be added. Acts include Mike Maurice, Jason Ward & The West End Mules and Midnight Breakfast.

Additionally, Open Mic IPA open mic sessions are every Thursday from 7-10 p.m.

Matty Haskell, who own the brewery with his wife, Evelina, said they were wanting to do their part to keep the Maine music scene thriving while supporting musicians. “We saw this as vital to our community and our place within it,” said Haskell.

Haskell said he’s been going to live shows since he was 9, has seen Phish more times than he can count, and even caught Cypress Hill and Eminem in Amsterdam. It’s a passion he shares with head brewer Shaun McNaulty, which led to the creation of both the beer and the concert series.

In addition to the Maine Music Alliance, Blaze Brewing supports causes like the Biddeford Humane Society and donates a total of $50,000 annually to a total of five organizations, each one with their own custom brew.

Singer and guitarist Mike Maurice performs at 7 p.m. Friday at Blaze Brewing Co., 28 Pearl St., Biddeford. Find more of the schedule at blazebrewingco on Instagram. Open mic sessions are 7 p.m. Thursday. For more information, go to blazebrewing.com.

