Maine Celtics

7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., $15 and up. maine.gleague.nba.com

Snag some tickets and watch the Maine Celtics take on the Sioux Falls Skyforce this weekend. The Saturday night game is Girl Scout Night at the Expo, so the forecast might be calling for cookies. Both nights will be action-packed and thrilling as our Celtics take on one of the top teams in the NBA G League.

‘One Man, Two Guvnors’

7:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. Shows run through Feb. 11. The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $40. thehillarts.me

Here’s a chance to see an award-winning Broadway comedy starring Dustin Tucker as main character Francis Henshall. “One Man, Two Guvnors” is the hilarious tale of an unemployed musician who gets hired by two men, one a gangster and the other an upperclass dolt. Things quickly go off the rails as Henshall desperately tries to ensure his two bosses don’t cross paths, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg in a show that’s as hot as the winter is cold. A handful of performances aren’t sold out yet, so grab tickets while you can.

The Early Evening Show

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, $20, $15 students. meetinghousearts.org

The Early Evening Show is the longest-running live variety show in Maine, and host Mike Miclon is bringing it to Freeport on Saturday. The night will be packed with plenty of laughs, along with live music and hilarious improv. The Early Evening Show features a band, guest interviews and made-up-on-the-spot commercials. Miclon’s comedy chops have brought him to stages at the Kennedy Center and White House, as well as in Italy and India.

Ice Bar

5-8 p.m. Alfond Recreation Center at St. Joseph’s College, 278 Whites Bridge Road, Standish, $35 in advance, $40 at the door, 21-plus. sjcme.edu/icebar

It’s time to chill out for a few hours in Standish. The 12th annual ice bar features frosty martinis (and other drinks) served in a slide that’s like a frozen river. The bar resembles a crystal palace, and a fire will keep your extremities warm. A generous spread of hors d’oeuvres will be served to keep your belly happy. Proceeds benefit the college’s Community Rising scholarship program.

