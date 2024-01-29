‘Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help’

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $30, $20 students 19 and over, $15 for 18 and under. publictheatre.org

Head to Lewiston for a time machine trip back to 1973, where a Catholic church is the setting for the comedy “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.” The O’Shea family is thrust into the crosshairs of a hilarious crisis when a priest overhears the 19-year-old O’Shea teen tell her younger sister all about the birds and the bees. The jokes will be as prevalent as the polyester, as family unity saves the day.

Portland Press Herald 2023 Photos of the Year Opening Reception

5-7 p.m. Friday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square. pressherald.com

The annual Portland Press Herald Photos of the Year exhibit opens with a reception on Friday night. See some of 2023’s most compelling, creative and memorable images and hear staff photographers talk about their work. You can see the show through Feb. 17. The First Friday Art Walk is also happening, so there’ll be lots to do and see on and around Congress Street.

24th Annual Sleigh Day

11 a.m. Saturday (snow date Sunday). Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth. skylinefarm.org

Hopefully, there will be snow on the ground, but regardless, Sleigh Day at Skyline will be worth your while. There will be sleigh rides ($10 for adults, $5 for kids under 12), and the carriage museum will be open, with two sleighs for kids to climb onto and period costumes to dress up in for family photo ops. You can also peruse the impressive carriage collection dating from the late 1800s to the early 1920s. Partake in sledding in the fields or, at 1:45 p.m., a guided snowshoe trek through the trails. Lunch and hot drinks will be available all day.

Jessica Kirson

8 p.m. Sunday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $35, $45, reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Ease into the work week with a hilarious Sunday night experience. Comic Jessica Kirson has gained many followers as a result of YouTube clips, appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and several other TV shows, and a prank call album called “The Call Girls.” She’s also the host of the “Disgusting Hawk” podcast, and her one-hour special “Talking to Myself” aired on Comedy Central. Kirson’s “Full Crowd Work Special” performance was released two months ago and is closing in on a half-million views on YouTube.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »