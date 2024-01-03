The best photojournalists carefully observe the world. They notice the most authentic details and bring them to us in ways we are unable to forget. Photographs by themselves may not be able to change the world or stop a war, but they can pinpoint what we have in common, what’s worth our investment, our hope, our struggle and our fight. They can help us see our surroundings more clearly. They can inspire us to action. We share some of the best of the year from the photographers of the Portland Press Herald in a gallery at the Portland Public Library.

Join us for light refreshments and conversation on Friday, Feb. 2 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. You can view the full Photos of the Year galleries online here.

