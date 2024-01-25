Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.

Tate’s Bakeshop CEO, Esi Seng will sit down with Portland Press Herald CEO Lisa DeSisto for a conversation at The Roux Institute at Northeastern University on Wednesday, March 6. Coffee and light breakfast will be served. Doors open at 7:30, conversation starts at 8 a.m.

About Esi Seng

Esi Seng is a proven, inspirational global leader with more than two decades of accelerating business growth and building high-performing CPG businesses and teams across the globe including Switzerland, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Brazil and the United States.

Currently she is the Chief Executive Officer of Tate’s Bakeshop, the iconic cookie brand that disrupted the category and continues to be one of the fastest growing cookies in the aisle. Before taking on the cookie kingdom, Esi was all about toothpaste as the General Manager for Tom’s of Maine. Here she focused on elevating the Purpose to Purchase model. Under her leadership, Tom’s of Maine, a BCorp, developed the first-of-its-kind recyclable tube toothpaste, which was recognized as one of The Best Inventions of 2020 by TIME Magazine and launched a 100% plastic free deodorant line.

Seng is a firm believer in setting a vision and empowering her people to incorporate that vision into their personal purpose. She holds the philosophy that great leaders give their teams something to strive for, not just something to do, and she is known for her ability to create space where people feel empowered to bring their authentic selves to work and as someone who encourages others to think creatively and strive to unlock their potential.

Esi, a Nicaraguan Chinese Immigrant is a proponent of diversity, equity and inclusion and passionate about community-building; She is currently on the board of the United Way of Greater Portland.

Esi was previously an executive at Colgate, L’Oréal and MTV Networks. She earned an M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business, participated in The Tuck School of Business’ Global Leadership Program at Dartmouth and received her bachelor’s degree from Boston University. She was named one of Brand Innovators 40 under 40.