Portland Press Herald food editor Peggy Grodinsky will have a conversation with chef Sam Hayward about his career during a live event on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Award-winning chef Sam Hayward co-founded Fore Street restaurant in Portland in 1996, making fresh produce and farmer relationships his top priority. Hayward previously served on MOFGA’s board of directors for over a decade and has worked closely with Maine farmers, foragers and fisherpeople for over 30 years. As many more restaurateurs and farmers forge relationships, Hayward’s knowledge of both worlds is of great value to chefs, producers and food lovers.