The Portland Press Herald Toy Fund has been supporting families by making winters happier for children since 1949.



The Toy Fund began as the Bruce Roberts Toy Fund, a reference to the pen name of the Portland Evening Express editor who started the program. The Fund continues the original mission, supplying toys to children in every community in York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Androscoggin and Knox counties.



Thousands of children, ages 0 to 16, benefit every year from the age-appropriate toys supplied through generous donations from Fund supporters.

Please send donations to:

Press Herald Toy Fund

295 Gannett Drive

South Portland, ME 04106



Checks should be made out to the Press Herald Toy Fund.

Donations of securities are also accepted.

Those who need to pick up or drop off applications or donations in person can do so at 295 Gannett Drive, South Portland.