Portland Press Herald staff writer Ray Routhier will sit down with former sportscaster Dale Arnold to chat about his career during a live event on Tuesday, January 16 at 7:00 p.m. at One Longfellow Square.

Dale Everett Arnold was a New England sportscaster who hosted the Boston Bruins broadcasts on NESN and co-hosted talk radio shows on WEEI until his retirement from radio in March of 2021. He was the Bruins’ play-by-play announcer on NESN and has called Boston College Eagles football. He is the only person to have done play-by-play broadcasts for all five of the Boston area’s major professional sports franchises.

A Bowdoin College alumnus, Arnold began calling games for the school teams while a student there in the mid-1970s. In 1979, he succeeded Mike Emrick as the voice of the Maine Mariners. He joined the New Jersey Devils with Doc Emrick as their radio announcer in 1986, before returning to New England two years later. Arnold called New England Patriots games from 1988–90 and provided play-by-play coverage for Bruins home games from 1995–2007. In July 2007, he was replaced by former ESPN sportscaster Jack Edwards as the Bruins’ play-by-play telecaster.

Arnold is formerly of Bellingham, Massachusetts and now lives in Brunswick with his wife, Susan. They have three children: Taylor, Alysha, and Brianna. Arnold grew up in Maine and Minnesota prior to attending Bowdoin College. His son, Taylor Arnold, is a professor at the University of Richmond.